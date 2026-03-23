Foreign Intelligence Operation Launched Against Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian Journalist Deeply Involved

The material sent to the editorial office, including the letter and the attached audio, suggests that Szabolcs Panyi, a journalist for the foreign-funded outlets Direkt36 and VSquare, maintains connections with foreign intelligence services. According to the recording, Panyi provided the phone number of Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to the intelligence service of a European Union member state, thereby enabling the monitoring of the Hungarian foreign minister’s phone conversations, Mandiner wrote.

Mandiner points out that Szabolcs Panyi is not only a friend of Anita Orban, but also works together with the Tisza Party politician. In the recording received by the outlet, Panyi is heard speaking confidentially with a woman, telling her that he is in contact with a state body of an EU country, to which he provided both the phone number of Peter Szijjarto and that of his conversation partner, giving the foreign service the ability to surveille the foreign minister’s communications.

When asked which country’s service he was referring to, Panyi declined to disclose it, saying only: “I can’t tell you that,” and asked his conversation partner not to share the information with anyone.

The exchange also reveals that the unnamed foreign state body monitored Peter Szijjarto’s calls, tracking who called him and whom he called. As Panyi explained, “this works in a way that they track a number, and they have data on who that number talked to and they see who calls that number and who that number calls.”

Szabolcs Panyi (Source: Facebook)

Later in the recording, the woman asks about newly announced Tisza Party politicians, including Istvan Kapitany and Anita Orban. Panyi describes Anita Orban, who supports Ukraine’s NATO and EU membership, as his friend, and claims he continues to assist her professionally. He also states that he previously worked on her campaign team.

Describing the relationship further, Panyi says: “This is a dark secret in my life that few people know about, so you can’t pass this on. Anita was a Fidesz candidate back in 2010, then stepped back. She was taken down in the internal power struggles of that Fidesz viper's nest in the 11th district. But she had a campaign team, and I was part of it around 2009–early 2010.” He adds that

he remains on good terms with the Tisza politician and still helps her with "certain things," including "professional support".

According to his own account, he maintains such a confidential relationship with Anita Orban that he could suggest who should stay or be removed if she were to become foreign minister.