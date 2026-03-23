PM Orban's Nationwide Tour Moves to Kecskemet

“A new week begins, a new round of the nationwide tour,” the prime minister wrote on his social media page, adding that he will continue his visits across the country this week as well.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Miskolc (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communications/Akos Kaiser)

Viktor Orban shared the details on his social media page and personally invited locals to attend the event.

Let us meet this evening in Kecskemet at 7:00 p.m. at the Main Square. Come, let us be there in as great numbers as possible!

he wrote in his post.

As previously reported, Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour has drawn huge public interest, with large crowds attending his speeches at every stop so far.

This week, PM Orban will visit: