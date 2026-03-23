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Orbán ViktorVálasztás 2026országjárás
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PM Orban's Nationwide Tour Moves to Kecskemet

The prime minister will meet the public in central Kecskemet at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 23. 11:16
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“A new week begins, a new round of the nationwide tour,” the prime minister wrote on his social media page, adding that he will continue his visits across the country this week as well.

Miskolc, 2026. március 21. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök, a Fidesz elnöke (j) országjárásának miskolci állomásán, a Szent István téren 2026. március 21-én. Mellette Lázár János építési és közlekedési miniszter. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos
Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Miskolc (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communications/Akos Kaiser)

Viktor Orban shared the details on his social media page and personally invited locals to attend the event.

Let us meet this evening in Kecskemet at 7:00 p.m. at the Main Square. Come, let us be there in as great numbers as possible!

he wrote in his post.

As previously reported, Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour has drawn huge public interest, with large crowds attending his speeches at every stop so far.

This week, PM Orban will visit:

  • Nagykanizsa — March 24,
  • Esztergom — March 25,
  • Torokszentmiklos — March 26,
  • Veszprem and Gyor — March 27,
  • Pecel — March 28,
  • Bekescsaba — March 29.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Hodmezovasarhely (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)


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