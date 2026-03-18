BrüsszelUkrajnaBarátság kőolajvezeték
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PM Orban to Zelensky: If There Is No Oil, There Is No Money + Video

Hungary's position remains unchanged: Ukraine will not receive the ninety-billion-euro loan from Brussels until oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline resumes, Viktor Orban stated, pointing out that Ukraine is using the oil blockade to interfere in Hungary's elections on the side of the Tisza Party.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 18. 10:15
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In a video, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban disclosed that he had recently he consulted with the president of the European Council and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico regarding Ukraine's oil blockade. He emphasized that Hungary's position remains unchanged, and if President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to receive the funds from Brussels, he must reopen the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Fico: Megállapodás született a Barátság kőolajvezeték újraindításáról
Photo: MTI

The Hungarian prime minister explained that last week the Ukrainians did not receive Hungarian experts, they are not engaging in consultations, and they openly state that they have no intention of allowing cheap Russian oil to pass.

Ukraine is using the oil blockade to interfere in Hungary's elections on the side of the Tisza Party. Therefore, from the Hungarian perspective, the situation is simple: if there is no oil, there is no money,

Viktor Orban explained.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

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