He recalled that the Tisza Party’s IT specialist

was recruited by the Ukrainians, they tried to turn him into a Ukrainian spy,

and he was also put in contact with individuals who had taken part in attacks against the Druzhba oil pipeline. He pointed out that in such cases, the Constitution Protection Office has a duty to carry out the necessary counterintelligence actions. However, the police officer who went public this week could not have known about this.

he is not a hero, he simply did not know about the counterintelligence operation,

he emphasized, adding that developments over the past week all prove that the Ukrainians are doing everything they can to interfere in Hungary’s parliamentary elections and to bring the Tisza Party to power.

As he explained, “the Ukrainians organized an oil blockade, they want to create a total energy blockade, they carry out wiretapping, they issue death threats against the prime minister, and they move convoys of black money back and forth across Hungary.” In practical terms, he said, under the leadership of Volodymyr Zelensky, “Ukraine has turned Hungary into an intelligence operation zone,” stressing that it must not be allowed that “Zelensky forms a government in Hungary.”