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Mate Kocsis: Ukrainians Want to Help Tisza Party into Power

The stakes of the April 12 election are high: whether Hungary will have a pro-Ukraine government, or remain on the path of Hungarian national sovereignty, Mate Kocsis said on Kossuth Radio’s Sunday morning program.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 22. 15:16
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“Ukrainians want to help the Tisza Party to come to power, that is why they have such a large presence here, that is why they shut down the oil pipeline, and that is why they are threatening the Prime Minister,” the Fidesz parliamentary group leader said on public radio, adding that in return, Tisza would vote for everything that is important to Ukraine.

 

High stakes

Mate Kocsis pointed out that the key question of the April 12 election is whether Hungary will have a pro-Ukraine government or continue along the path of national sovereignty.  Speaking in connection with the CPAC Hungary 2026 conference held on Saturday, where he addressed the issue of fake news, Mate Kocsis stated that Peter Magyar himself is “one of the biggest fake news producers.”

The amount of lies he has presented over the past two years is unparalleled, with the main problem being that all of this serves to advance a pro-Ukraine political agenda,

Mate Kocsis said.  As a typical fake news case and even election fraud, he highlighted the claim spread by Tisza supporters that voters who cannot decide between Fidesz and Our Homeland (Mi Hazank) should mark both options on the ballot. Gergely Gulyas, the minister heading the Prime Minister's Office, has already filed a complaint over the issue.

The Fidesz politician argued that such cases can be identified as part of a broader left-wing propaganda machine and a social media network operated with Ukrainian involvement. These must be countered, he said, because while individually they may seem minor, their sheer volume in Hungary’s public sphere makes action necessary. According to Mate Kocsis,

Peter Magyar is driven by one thing: incitement and the continuous maintenance of hostility. He has made the tone of politics toxic, hateful, and inflammatory.

“Magyar himself effectively turns communication into hate mongering by spreading unfounded claims against the government,” he added.

 

Only April 12 matters

The parliamentary group leader of Fidesz emphasized that debates over crowd sizes at events like the Peace March or the opposition demonstration on March 15 are of secondary importance.

What matters is how many people go out to vote on April 12,

he said. Everything else, he argued, merely fuels endless disputes. The Tisza Party will ultimately lose, he said, because it seeks “to seize power through foreign collusion and with support coming from abroad,” which does not resonate with Hungarian voters.

 

Fake news from the left

Regarding opinion polls, Mate Kocsis said that 

claims about Russian influence or that Tisza Party leads by 20 percent are all fake news — mere bluffs and campaign tools designed to maintain hope among left-wing voters.

"Polling organizations publishing such results," he said, are “not serious institutions, not serious people, and will lose credibility after the election. No one will place serious commissions with them.” He also raised the question: if Tisza were truly leading by such a margin, why would they attempt to force lower-polling candidates to withdraw through threats and complaints?

Mate Kocsis stressed that Fidesz should not focus on these issues, but instead on reaching and mobilizing every voter, as the stakes are enormous: a decision between war and peace, and whether or not Hungary will have a pro-Ukraine government.

Cover photo: Mate Kocsis, leader of the Fidesz parliamentary group, delivers a speech at a demonstration titled Protest Against Ukrainian Blackmail! organized by the National Resistance Movement in front of Ukraine’s embassy in Budapest on March 6, 2026 (Photo: MTI/Tibor Illyes)

 

               
       
       
       

            További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!        

   

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