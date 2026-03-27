PM Orban: President Zelensky Should Recall His Henchmen—We Hungarians Will Decide What Kind Of Government We Want + Video

– “We will not accept attempts to influence the outcome of Hungary’s election through Ukrainian manipulation,” Viktor Orban said in a speech in Törökszentmiklós, a segment of which he also shared on his social media. The prime minister called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to recall his operatives, adding that Hungarians will decide for themselves what kind of government they want.

“The Ukrainians are not joking—they have turned Hungary into a staging gound for intelligence operations. Ukrainian agents are moving in and out, embedding themselves in Hungarian political life, among journalists, within political parties, and especially within Tisza,” - Viktor Orban warned.

They are carrying out intelligence operations against Hungary, which is why this morning I called on President Zelensky to stop this immediately and recall his operatives back to Ukraine,

– the prime minister emphasized. He added: “Show more respect for Hungary — we will decide what kind of government we want.”