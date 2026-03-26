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PM Orban: We Will Halt Gas Deliveries To Ukraine + Video

Hungary's prime minister posted an update on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 26. 13:46
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“We will gradually halt gas deliveries from Hungary to Ukraine, and the volume that remains here will be stored domestically,” Viktor Orban announced in a video posted on his social media page.

The prime minister said he would also submit a formal proposal on the matter at today’s government meeting.

Viktor Orban recalled that Ukraine has been blocking the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline for 30 days, and although Hungary has so far successfully defended itself against what he described as Ukrainian pressure, and Hungarians continue to pay the lowest fuel prices at the pump thanks to regulated pricing, further steps are needed to break the oil blockade and ensure Hungary’s secure energy supply. Until Ukraine resumes oil deliveries, it will not receive gas from Hungary, the prime minister stressed. He added that, as Ukraine is also targeting the southern gas pipeline supplying Hungary, the country must build up reserves—therefore Hungarian storage facilities will be filled instead of supplying Ukraine.

We will protect Hungary’s energy security and maintain regulated fuel prices and reduced household gas prices!

– the prime minister declared.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)


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Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu