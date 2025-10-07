Ukraine's Grip on the Tisza Party Deepens

Questions Remain Unanswered

To clarify the situation, we reached out to the Ukrainian company, to Miroslav Tokar himself, and to the Tisza Party. However, neither Peter Magyar’s team nor PettersonApps responded to our questions.

In our inquiry sent to Tokar, who works for Petterson and serves as an administrator on the Tisza Vilag app, we asked how first got into contact with Peter Magyar’s circle and why, as a foreigner, he holds a moderator role in the party’s app. Since the PettersonApps website provides no substantial client references, we also asked him to name any major partner companies the firm has worked with in recent years. We further inquired about the payment PettersonApps received for developing the Tisza Vilag app. The same questions were sent to CEO Oleh Ostroverkh and to the company’s official email address, but we received no response from either. Nor did they answer whether PettersonApps bears responsibility for the data leak or whether the company plays any role in storing data submitted through Tisza Vilag.

We sent similar questions to the Tisza Party’s email address, asking about how they store user data, how they came into contact with PettersonApps, and how much they paid for the app’s development. We also wanted to know how Miroslav Tokar ended up among the app’s administrators. We attempted to contact Mark Radnai, Tisza Party vice president, who also serves as a moderator on the app, to ask him several questions about the issue, but he could not be reached.

So far, the only public statement from the Tisza camp has come from Peter Magyar himself, who, in one of his Facebook tirades, did not deny that the data leak occurred.

Magyar Traveled to Ukraine with the Help of Tseber, Who Was Expelled from Hungary

Although the key figures are now keeping a low profile, even without their answers, there are already numerous examples of the Tisza Party’s Ukrainian ties being exposed. The most striking earlier case came last summer, when Peter Magyar traveled to Kyiv shelled by the Russians at the time. As Ripost reported this spring, the trip was organized by Roland Tseber, who documented the entire journey with selfies. Magyar introduced him like this: "Roland Tseber, our Hungarian brother, a councilor on the Transcarpathian Regional Council, will assist us. He helped organize this trip within just 24 hours and will also help interpret for us when we meet the director" (referring to the head of a children's hospital in Kyiv). At the time, Ripost pointed out that Tseber Roland is a high-ranking officer in the Military Administration of Transcarpathia and also a representative of President Zelensky’s party on the Transcarpathian Regional Council.