Ukraine's Grip on the Tisza Party Deepens

A new week began and a new scandal for the Tisza Party erupted. On Monday morning, Index reported that data from the Tisza Party’s mobile app, called Tisza Vilag (Tisza World), had been leaked online, exposing information from nearly twenty thousand Tisza Party supporters. Our newspaper spoke with several affected individuals who confirmed that the leaked data was genuine.
Were Ukrainians Behind the App’s Development?
We also tried to verify Index’s other major claim that Ukrainians may have been involved in creating and operating the Tisza Party's mobile app. Index based this on information found in the leaked database, which contained the details of seven administrators of the Tisza Vilag app. As is well known, administrators are those with unrestricted access to all the app’s stored data. One of them is Mark Radnai, vice president of the Tisza Party, who coordinated the app’s development. He even hinted during the public launch of Tisza Vilag that work on the app is being done in America.
Whether that was a deliberate distraction or merely a half-truth, omitting the Ukrainian involvement, remains unclear. What is certain, however, is that according to the leaked database, one of the app’s administrators is a Ukrainian man named Miroslav Tokar. Index discovered that Tokar is based in Uzhhorod and works as a web developer, specifically for a Ukrainian IT company called PettersonApps, which employs over one hundred people and specializes in mobile app development. As an aside, it’s worth noting that PettersonApps’ CEO, Oleh Ostroverkh, is a supporter of President Volodymyr Zelensky and, through an NGO, may also assist in Ukraine’s military drone development efforts.
Index summarized the findings in this way: "It can hardly be a coincidence that one of the administrators of the Tisza Vilag app is Miroslav Tokar, an employee of a Ukrainian company specializing in app development." The portal went on to point out that if this company created or helped develop the app of Peter Magyar’s party, it raises the possibility that personal data of Hungarian users may have ended up in Ukraine.