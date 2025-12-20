Peter Szijjarto Sets Ukraine's Foreign Minister Straight

"Dear Minister, may I remind you that 58 percent of your gas imports and 44 percent of your electricity imports are coming from Hungary. You should be a bit more modest. I told you many times, so may I repeat: your war with Russia is not our war, and we are not ready to put the security of the Hungarian people at risk," Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto wrote on X to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)

With his message, Peter Szijjarto responded to Sybiha's post criticizing Hungary's decision and position regarding frozen Russian assets.