Orbán Viktor: Európának nemcsak békére, hanem békességre van szüksége + videó

PM Orban: Brussels' War Logic Is Intensifying

The risk of war is greater today than ever before because financial interests are now linked to the continuation of war, Hungary's Prime Minister pointed out.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 20. 14:44
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)
"For the first time in the history of the European Union, 24 member states have jointly provided a war loan to a non-EU country. This is not a technical detail, but a qualitative turning point," the Hungarian Prime Minister pointed out in his Saturday morning social media post.

Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication
Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication

Viktor Orban emphasized that the logic of the loan is clear: 

those who provide a loan want to get their money back, and in this case the condition for repayment is not economic growth, not stabilization, but military victory.

"For this money to ever be recovered, Russia must be defeated. This is not the logic of peace, but the logic of war," PM Orban stressed. He also noted that a war loan inevitably makes the financiers interested in the continuation and escalation of the conflict, since defeat would also mean a financial loss.

From this moment on, we are no longer talking merely about political or moral decisions, but about hard financial constraints that push Europe in one direction: into war.

Speaking about the recent EU summit, Viktor Orban stated that Brussels' war logic is intensifying. "It is not slowing down, it is not being moderated, but is becoming institutionalized. The risk today is greater than ever before, because the continuation of the war is now linked to a financial interest," the Prime Minister emphasized, referring to the decisions taken at the EU summit.

Hungary is consciously choosing not to embark on this dangerous path. We are not taking part in initiatives that make participants interested in prolonging the war. We are not looking for a fast track into war, but an exit toward peace. This is not isolation, but strategic sobriety. This is in the interest of Hungary and, in the long term, of Europe as well,

Viktor Orban emphasized in his post.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)


