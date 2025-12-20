PM Orban: EPP Is "Leading War Party"

Viktor Orban: Hungary Will Stay Out of the War Loan

As previously reported, the Hungarian Prime Minister successfullly protected Hungary’s interests at the decisive EU summit in Brussels. During the lenghty negotiations, Viktor Orban succeeded in ensuring that the immediate risk of war was evaded. Describing the summit, he said a war council was taking place in Brussels.

Cover photo: In the photo released by the Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication, Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to the press following the summit of EU member states in Brussels in the early hours of December 19, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)