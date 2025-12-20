Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Európának nemcsak békére, hanem békességre van szüksége + videó

NémetországBrüsszelEurópai NéppártOrbán Viktoruniós csúcsorosz-ukrán háború
magyar

PM Orban: EPP Is "Leading War Party"

Representing Hungary’s interests at the EU summit in Brussels, Viktor Orban took a firm stand against growing pressure to move Europe toward war. During the prolonged negotiations, Hungary's Prime Minister succeeded in averting the immediate risk of war, while making it clear that the European People’s Party has today become the continent’s "leading war party."

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 20. 13:40
Viktor Orban: EPP is "leading war party" (Photo: MTI)
Viktor Orban: EPP is "leading war party" (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Speaking at the EU summit in Brussels, Viktor Orban stated that today the European People’s Party (EPP) bears the primary responsibility for Europe’s pro-war direction, "with all problems rooted in there," while in Germany no shift in course is yet visible.

Orbán Viktor a brüsszeli uniós csúcson kijelentette: ma az Európai Néppárt viseli a fő felelősséget
Today the European People’s Party bears the main responsibility, Viktor Orban stated at the EU summit in Brussels (Photo: AFP)

Viktor Orban highlighted:

The responsibility lies with the EPP. The European People’s Party is the leading war party, with all problems rooted in there. For the time being, no turnaround can be expected in Germany. Therefore, living next to Germany moving toward war, we must stay out of the war, just as we should have done in 1914 and in 1939.

He warned that the leaders of the member states are making decisions for which citizens will ultimately pay the price if the Russian side is not defeated in the war.

The European Union must be reorganized because it is falling apart. We must occupy it, transform it, and shift the centers of gravity in Brussels, and then the world will look different,

he concluded.

Viktor Orban: Hungary Will Stay Out of the War Loan

As previously reported, the Hungarian Prime Minister successfullly protected Hungary’s interests at the decisive EU summit in Brussels. During the lenghty negotiations, Viktor Orban succeeded in ensuring that the immediate risk of war was evaded. Describing the summit, he said a war council was taking place in Brussels.

Cover photo: In the photo released by the Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication, Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to the press following the summit of EU member states in Brussels in the early hours of December 19, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekszeged

Szeged

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Lézengünk a Pick Arénában.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu