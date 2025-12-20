PM Orban: EPP Is "Leading War Party"

Speaking at the EU summit in Brussels, Viktor Orban stated that today the European People’s Party (EPP) bears the primary responsibility for Europe’s pro-war direction, "with all problems rooted in there," while in Germany no shift in course is yet visible.
Viktor Orban highlighted:
The responsibility lies with the EPP. The European People’s Party is the leading war party, with all problems rooted in there. For the time being, no turnaround can be expected in Germany. Therefore, living next to Germany moving toward war, we must stay out of the war, just as we should have done in 1914 and in 1939.
