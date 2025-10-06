Tisza Világtiszás adatapplikációadmincímmail
Ukrainian Firm May Be Behind Tisza's App, Tens of Thousands of Users’ Data Leaked

Personal information of nearly twenty thousand users has leaked from the Tisza Party's Tisza Vilag app, which is believed to have been developed by a Ukrainian company called PettersonApps, Index.hu reported. The article reveals that Mark Radnai, the party’s vice president, and a certain Myroslav Tokar, a web developer based in Uzhhorod, officially have unrestricted access to the data stored in the app.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 06.
Forrás: Facebook
A Ukrainian company, PettersonApps, may have been working on the development of the Tisza Party's Tisza Vilag application, according to Index.hu. The outlet reported that personal data of almost twenty thousand users has been leaked from the application. A reader brought this to the attention of Index after coming across a post on Reddit containing a link stating that

someone has uploaded personal data from the Tisza Vilag app to the internet. The post was deleted from Reddit fairly quickly, but the link is still active, 

and the data of Tisza users remained accessible on the website Anonpaste.com, the report said.

Data of nearly 20,000 users exposed

According to Index, the information posted online shows that on October 1, someone managed to extract data from more than 18,000 users through the Tisza Vilag app’s "built-in public functions," and the information was later uploaded to the internet.

The massive trove of leaked data includes users’ full names, mothers’ maiden names, addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers. The leak also revealed the users’ physical locations, and even identified which individual voting districts the victims of the data leak belong to.

Index noted that not all personal details are available for every person listed in the leaked database, which likely depends on what users provided when registering for the app. Still, it appears that the leaked information was accessible to all users who downloaded the Tisza Vilag application.

Among the uploaded data are the personal details of app administrators, project members, users who registered local groups called Tisza Islands, and ordinary users who simply downloaded the app.

Ukrainian web developer with full access

The leaked information also includes details on the app’s seven administrators—those with full, official access to all data stored within the application. Among them is Mark Radnai, vice president of the Tisza Party, who coordinated the app’s development. He was the one who presented Tisza Vilag to the public in September. Radnai’s phone number and email address were also published in the leaked materials. The database additionally revealed that, apparently as a joke, Radnai entered the Tisza Party’s central address as 27 Lendvay Street, a building located next to the Fidesz headquarters and owned by the ruling party. 

Another noteworthy name among the administrators is Myroslav Tokar,

whose LinkedIn profile says that he is a web developer from Uzhhorod, the portal reported, adding that Tokar currently works for PettersonApps, a Ukrainian company that specializes in mobile app development. Publicly available information suggests that PettersonApps is an IT firm employing more than one hundred people. However, its official website reveals surprisingly little about the company’s management or its previous projects.

Index also reported that PettersonApps’ CEO is Oleh Ostroverkh, a Ukrainian man who, based on his Facebook profile, is a supporter of Volodymyr Zelensky. Ostroverkh also serves on the supervisory board of a non-profit organization called Defence Robotics UA. This NGO works closely with the Ukrainian army’s Da Vinci Wolves battalion on the development, deployment, and field testing of ground drones.

App classified as high-risk

Magyar Nemzet previously reported that the National Authority for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (NAIH) had classified certain features of Peter Magyar’s Tisza Vilag mobile app as highly risky. The authority's statement indicates that the Tisza Party shifts responsibility to users, whose personal data may even end up outside the EU.


