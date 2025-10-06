Speaker: Left Aims to Create Conditions That Make Elections Impossible + Video

Laszlo Kover, Speaker of the National Assembly, was Monday’s guest on Fighters' Hour. He spoke

about fake news, hate-mongering, opposition parliamentary stunts, preparations for the elections, and fears of war in Europe.

October 6 being a national memorial day commemorating the martyrs of Arad, the executed leaders of the 1848-49 revolution and freedom fight, he first spoke about their sacrifice for freedom. "From there the road led to the 1867 Compromise. Nearly half of the generals executed in Arad on October 6, 1849, were not of Hungarian ethnicity but Armenian, Croatian, Serbian and German, yet they considered themselves Hungarian and gave their lives for the freedom of the Hungarian nation. Being Hungarian was appealing and we should be proud of that," he said. "The other point with current political relevance is that we lived together with the Austrians, we were a Western state, but when they suffered a humiliating defeat on the battlefield against us, they asked the Russians for help to force us to our knees militarily.

The finicky West, which looks down on the East, has always been willing to ally with anyone if its interests required it,

Laszlo Kover said.

They can only seize power with outside help

Speaking about the Sunday protest related to the Szolo Street fake news scandal, and about comedian Peter Aranyosi reacting aggressively toward a reporter, Laszlo Kover said: "These people package their frustrations as jokes. They humiliate others, whether they are alive or not."

He also asked whether a person who wiretaps his wife is sane, whether someone who attends public forums with a gun is sane, and whether people like Peter Aranyosi are sane.

Let’s not answer that. Is Robert Puzser considered sane by anyone? These are the people who want to lead this country. Fine, they can dislike the government, but do we really want these people to run the country?

he asked, indicating that

this type of person fundamentally has problems with themselves, not with politicians. It started with Cain, continued with the Jacobins, with Nazis, with Communists.”

As he put it, it’s the same human type. He believes their problem is that they are disliked. That is why they behave this way.

They are basically pitiable, and they are a minority. That was true even when they came to power, they could only take power with external help,

he opined. He went on to say he had considered refusing to give the floor to Zsolt Semjen when the Deputy Prime Minister requested to speak in parliament about the Szolo Street fake scandal. "I felt this was more than the usual slander and I gave him the floor. It would have been a mistake not to," he said. In his view,

the accusation leveled against Zsolt Semjen is, morally speaking, a graver offense than murder.

"This poison was concocted in a political witch’s kitchen," he said. Laszlo Kover added that the way the issue was brought up pointed to Klara Dobrev, and recalled the case of Roma murders. In 2010 the left had no chance of winning the election, so unrest was needed. And in 2006 the police were given a slaughterhouse role.

Now they need to create conditions on the streets of Budapest that make it impossible to hold elections. The goal is to escalate hatred to the point of frenzy, a process that includes the violence in Kotcse and the actions of Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi. Until now, we have always dismissed this by saying that normal people don't listen to idiots, but now the concept of honor is being lost.

Ordinary people can also end up in such situations, getting into fights with a neighbor or a business partner. Laszlo Solyom’s sowing of dragon's teeth has borne fruit. It is not true that public figures must tolerate more. Whoever falsely accuses them harms a whole community, not just one person," Laszlo Kover said.