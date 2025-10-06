Rendkívüli

Valóban a Tisza Párt majdnem húszezer szimpatizánsának adatai szivárogtak ki: valaki dühös, valakit nem érdekel

ellenzékKövér LászlóNémeth BalázsHarcosok órájaországgyűlés
magyar

Speaker: Left Aims to Create Conditions That Make Elections Impossible + Video

National Assembly Speaker exposes fake news.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 06. 13:53
Laszlo Kover, Speaker of the National Assembly (Source: Hirtv/Screenshot)
Laszlo Kover, Speaker of the National Assembly (Source: Hirtv/Screenshot)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Laszlo Kover, Speaker of the National Assembly, was Monday’s guest on Fighters' Hour. He spoke

about fake news, hate-mongering, opposition parliamentary stunts, preparations for the elections, and fears of war in Europe.

October 6 being a national memorial day commemorating the martyrs of Arad, the executed leaders of the 1848-49 revolution and freedom fight, he first spoke about their sacrifice for freedom. "From there the road led to the 1867 Compromise. Nearly half of the generals executed in Arad on October 6, 1849, were not of Hungarian ethnicity but Armenian, Croatian, Serbian and German, yet they considered themselves Hungarian and gave their lives for the freedom of the Hungarian nation. Being Hungarian was appealing and we should be proud of that," he said. "The other point with current political relevance is that we lived together with the Austrians, we were a Western state, but when they suffered a humiliating defeat on the battlefield against us, they asked the Russians for help to force us to our knees militarily.

The finicky West, which looks down on the East, has always been willing to ally with anyone if its interests required it,

Laszlo Kover said.

They can only seize power with outside help

Speaking about the Sunday protest related to the Szolo Street fake news scandal, and about comedian Peter Aranyosi reacting aggressively toward a reporter, Laszlo Kover said: "These people package their frustrations as jokes. They humiliate others, whether they are alive or not."

He also asked  whether a person who wiretaps his wife is sane, whether someone who attends public forums with a gun is sane, and whether people like Peter Aranyosi are sane.

Let’s not answer that. Is Robert Puzser considered sane by anyone? These are the people who want to lead this country. Fine, they can dislike the government, but do we really want these people to run the country?

he asked, indicating that 

this type of person fundamentally has problems with themselves, not with politicians. It started with Cain, continued with the Jacobins, with Nazis, with Communists.”

As he put it, it’s the same human type. He believes their problem is that they are disliked. That is why they behave this way.

They are basically pitiable, and they are a minority. That was true even when they came to power, they could only take power with external help,

he opined. He went on to say he had considered refusing to give the floor to Zsolt Semjen when the Deputy Prime Minister requested to speak in parliament about the Szolo Street fake scandal. "I felt this was more than the usual slander and I gave him the floor. It would have been a mistake not to," he said. In his view,

the accusation leveled against Zsolt Semjen is, morally speaking, a graver offense than murder.

"This poison was concocted in a political witch’s kitchen," he said. Laszlo Kover added that the way the issue was brought up pointed to Klara Dobrev, and recalled the case of Roma murders. In 2010 the left had no chance of winning the election, so unrest was needed. And in 2006 the police were given a slaughterhouse role.

Now they need to create conditions on the streets of Budapest that make it impossible to hold elections. The goal is to escalate hatred to the point of frenzy, a process that includes the violence in Kotcse and the actions of Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi. Until now, we have always dismissed this by saying that normal people don't listen to idiots, but now the concept of honor is being lost. 

Ordinary people can also end up in such situations, getting into fights with a neighbor or a business partner. Laszlo Solyom’s sowing of dragon's teeth has borne fruit. It is not true that public figures must tolerate more. Whoever falsely accuses them harms a whole community, not just one person," Laszlo Kover said.

Same processes from Slovakia through Hungary to Serbia

Returning to the Szolo Street fake-news scandal and Klara Dobrev’s role, the Speaker said they will keep blowing this up until the last moment.

Peter Juhasz, an official defamer, saw one of his cases conclude after five years, and was hit with nearly a one-million-forint fine. So what risk does someone take who keeps inflating this balloon? Sponsors will chip in to cover a fine in a possible lawsuit. But the sponsors are spending billions on this filth,

he said.

Laszlo Kover argued that from Slovakia through Hungary to Serbia, the same processes are unfolding. Even the opposition’s symbols are sometimes identical. Likewise, he said, the opposition in the Serbian parliament is about as credible as the Hungarian one. So the “scriptwriters” there also decided that resistance must be organized from outside, from the sphere of the so-called civil society. No matter that Vucic wins, thousands of students march in the streets claiming there is no democracy. We have seen what happened in Slovakia, where they shot at the prime minister, and how parts of the Slovak and Hungarian liberal public rejoiced over it. 

I wonder if Babis' victory in the Czech Republic will lead to the conclusion that there is no democracy there,

the Speaker remarked.

Swastika tattoo: every lunatic has been blown into the same corner

Commenting on former football player Zoltan Vaci, a supporter of the Tisza Party, who has a swastika tattoo, Laszlo Kover said: "Let’s accept for the sake of argument that he had it inked to remember the Holocaust. But is it normal for someone to tattoo a swastika on his hand, especially if there are Holocaust survivors in the family? It reinforces the impression that all the lunatics have been blown into one corner, where they rile each other up and feed off one another. I feel sorry for him, because that thing can’t be scrubbed off," he said.

Speaking about double standards, he said: "It’s a moral category. In Brussels, the have been discriminating against Hungary for a long time, violating our rights. That, however, is a legal issue.

"We have our norms by which we live our lives. Sometimes we make mistakes, and they throw it in our faces, but in Brussels they apply no standards at all, neither divine nor human. 

Liberalism has reached the point where it denies every norm,

he stated, adding that "it now seems that basic politeness no longer exists, anyone can be insulted, humiliated, and yet they keep preaching political correctness.”

Speaking about lawmaker Timea Szabo's recent announcement that they won their case in Strasbourg regarding their 2018 opposition stunt in parliament, Laszlo Kover noted that "the reality is that they have lost every lawsuit so far. The reason why their hearing before the immunity committee, referred to by the Strasbourg Human Rights Court, did not take place was because the opposition itself prevented it. Strasbourg ignored this fact.

This psychosis is both disgusting and dangerous

Europe is in a total panic, airports have shut down, and the war psychosis is escalating because of all kinds of drones. 

This is the escape route of the failed political elite that is driving Europe to ruin. As long as they can scare people with this, citizens won’t ask why they’re living worse than before.

The whole thing is cheap political manipulation built on torpedoing peace. "The Turkish Speaker told me personally," Laszlo Kover added, "that just weeks after the war broke out, a peace deal was ready in Istanbul, and it was the West that thwarted it."

"This psychosis is not only disgusting but dangerous," he stressed. Those leading Europe today are the agents of the same liberal deep state that is stirring the filth here at home. It’s all one interconnected story. Although it’s a hybrid war, the truth is that it’s not the Russians trying to destroy Europe but the outposts of the globalist power structure, working on a new division of power. The European liberal elite is at best playing the role of useful idiot, at worst, they’re being paid for it."

The Czech Republic proves that in a democracy, there is always hope. And the internet gives us the means to share our views too. Just take the story of President Trump,

he noted. In Italy, Spain, Britain, allegedly pro-Palestine far-left demonstrators are slowly tearing major cities apart. The mob that lynches people online and wants to do it in the real world too—these are the heirs of the Arrow Cross and the SA. 

This left-wing is made up of the intellectual and political descendants of the Communists and the Nazis,

he said, adding that it is worth reflecting on how left-wing intellectuals can provide ideological ammunition for all this.

Tisza Party has no candidates

"The Democratic Coalition (DK) has presented its candidates, while Tisza doesn’t even have anyone on paper," the Speaker pointed out. He argued that opponents must be taken seriously—but in Tisza’s case, the situation itself discredits their entire project. It’s a question of credibility. Apparently, the Tisza Party has not managed to line up 106 candidates who aren’t complete lunatics, because those who have appeared so far are a pretty accurate representation of Tisza’s base,” he remarked.

Everyone who is not hostile to us, who shares the same values we wish to represent in politics, should take stock of what has happened since 2010. What we have achieved together as Hungarians, from eliminating poverty and cutting utility costs to our successes in national policy and staying out of war. I am proud of all this,

concluded Laszlo Kover, Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly.


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felföldi Zoltán
idezojelekrendszerváltás

Milyen rendszerváltásról hadoválnak itt?

Felföldi Zoltán avatarja

Sem a pártállamot, sem a Gyurcsány-rendszert, sem a katasztrofális nyugat-európai állapotokat nem kívánjuk magunknak.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.