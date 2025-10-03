PM Orban: We Do Not Want to Die for Ukraine + Video

There is no debate of opinion within the European Union, but rather a completely different way of thinking about action in relation to the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday. He attended the EU summit in Copenhagen, where for the first time concrete plans concerning the Europena Union’s war strategy were presented.

– “The opinions imply deeds and action. When the others say that Ukraine is our war, it means we must send weapons, money, and perhaps later even troops. This is not a debate of opinion — the question here is what we do,” Mr. Orban said, summarizing the central theme of the discussions. According to PM Orban, the European war strategy presented at the EU summit in Copenhagen is based on error.

He recalled that thousands die every day, hundreds of millions of euros are burned, and the risk is constant that Europeans will become more deeply embroiled in the conflict. And in the end, those who want to send troops to Ukraine will prevail. So far, they've spent 170–180 billion euros, while Europe itself is in serious economic trouble. “This strategy has no rational foundation; the whole thing is a mirage,” he added.

According to PM Orban, Hungary is virtually alone in holding this position, with occassional support from the Slovaks. However, based on his closed-door discussions, he revealed that

more and more countries feel that we are being dragged into the war.

Most European countries are in dire straits, he added.Hungary, he said, is pursuing an expansionary economic policy, whereas in Western countries people are facing higher energy bills and falling economic output. That, he argued, has produced proposals to confiscate Russian assets and use them against Russia. According to PM Orban's interpretation, these desperate European ideas are evidence that we are in serious trouble.

“Every nation has the right to decide for itself what it wants. Hungarians do not want to be in the same European Union with Ukrainians,” Mr. Orban stressed. He said he understands this, since accession would mean sharing the fate of a country in deep trouble. Ukraine should be helped, he argued, but Hungary should not take on its burdens. He wants to spare Hungary from being drawn into war with Russia.

We do not want to die for Ukraine,

– PM Orban emphasized. He proposed making an agreement with the Ukrainians similar to those with the British and the Turks, but not admitting them into the EU.