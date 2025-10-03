Rendkívüli

PM Orban: We Do Not Want to Die for Ukraine + Video

Hungarians want to stay out of the war and do not support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, Prime Minister Viktor Orban reminded the public after attending the EU summit, where the bloc’s war strategy was unveiled. Justifying the launch of a new petition drive, he emphasized the needs for constant confirmtion to enable the government to keep Hungary out of the war. According to Mr. Orban, the Tisza party and leftist-liberal economists would hand over Hungarians’ money to multinationals and Ukraine, while the government stands with families. Burden-sharing, he added, is the great question for the future, which is why it is the subject of the national consultation.

Prime Minister Orban gives an interview to Hungary's public Kossuth Radio (Photo: PM’s Press Office / Benko Vivien Cher)
There is no debate of opinion within the European Union, but rather a completely different way of thinking about action in relation to the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday. He attended the EU summit in Copenhagen, where for the first time concrete plans concerning the Europena Union’s war strategy were presented.

Orbán Viktor
PM Viktor Orban in Kossuth Radio's studio (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)

– “The opinions imply deeds and action. When the others say that Ukraine is our war, it means we must send weapons, money, and perhaps later even troops. This is not a debate of opinion — the question here is what we do,” Mr. Orban said, summarizing the central theme of the discussions. According to PM Orban, the European war strategy presented at the EU summit in Copenhagen is based on error.

He recalled that thousands die every day, hundreds of millions of euros are burned, and the risk is constant that Europeans will become more deeply embroiled in the conflict. And in the end, those who want to send troops to Ukraine will prevail. So far, they've spent 170–180 billion euros, while Europe itself is in serious economic trouble. “This strategy has no rational foundation; the whole thing is a mirage,” he added.

According to PM Orban, Hungary is virtually alone in holding this position, with occassional support from the Slovaks. However, based on his closed-door discussions, he revealed that 

more and more countries feel that we are being dragged into the war.

Most European countries are in dire straits, he added.Hungary, he said, is pursuing an expansionary economic policy, whereas in Western countries people are facing higher energy bills and falling economic output. That, he argued, has produced proposals to confiscate Russian assets and use them against Russia. According to PM Orban's interpretation, these desperate European ideas are evidence that we are in serious trouble.

“Every nation has the right to decide for itself what it wants. Hungarians do not want to be in the same European Union with Ukrainians,” Mr. Orban stressed. He said he understands this, since accession would mean sharing the fate of a country in deep trouble. Ukraine should be helped, he argued, but Hungary should not take on its burdens. He wants to spare Hungary from being drawn into war with Russia.

We do not want to die for Ukraine,

– PM Orban emphasized. He proposed making an agreement with the Ukrainians similar to those with the British and the Turks, but not admitting them into the EU. 

He recalled that the Tisza Party held a vote among its supporters in which 58 percent backed Ukraine’s EU membership. According to him, the voters of the opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) party should also be counted into that.

“If there is a national government, we will not go to war and we will not send our money to Ukraine. If Tisza or DK were to form a government, we will go to war and send money there,”

– the prime minister warned

Mr. Orban emphasized that there is a war plan, which is built on the belief that the solution lies on the front line. However, the Hungarian government’s position remains that negotiations must take place. He underscored the importance of Hungarians constantly reinforcing their stance against the European Union's pro-war strategy. Without such unity, it will be very difficult to keep Hungary out of the war, he said. He justified the launch of the government's new signature drive by pointing out that they need political reinforcement to stand firm against everyone in order to keep Hungary out of the war.

 

The Money Should Go to Families, Not Multinationals

When the question of providing tax exemption for Hungarian mothers raising three children was raised, PM Orban pointed out that if we don't have enough newborn children, the nation will wither. Each generation in which fewer are born than die is in mortal danger. A shrinking nation cannot be successful. In his view, the question of how many Hungarians there are is an existential one, even in the historical horizon. The West wants to remedy this through migration, but he does not recommend that path for Hungarians.

Mr. Orban emphasiozed that he'd direct every economic tool to supporting families

“If Hungary happens to have money now, and in the future, it must be spent on families,” 

- he stated. In his view, the Tisza Party is not worth considering, because they have openly declared they will not disclose their plans, arguing that they would fail if they did. Such a party, Mr. Orban argued, cannot be taken seriously. Brussels wants to take money from Hungarina families and give it to Ukraine, he warned, adding that the opposition DK has always been pro-Brussels, and Tisza - as Brussels' political intention — will also support it.

He announced that this year and next, funds will be available for the government to continue its family support.

Referring to comments by Tisza vice-president Zoltán Tarr about the possible closure of hospitals and schools, Mr. Orbán said there have always been economists who argue for an economy that channels substantial resources to multinationals while placing greater burdens on families. He added that this is also why the national consultation is important, as it allows key issues to be debated and helps block left-wing plans. Tisza refuses to engage in such discussions, but according to the Prime Minister, fair burden-sharing is the most crucial issue for Hungary’s future.

“We say that the money generated by the Hungarian economy should be given to families,”

– he said, summing up the government’s intent.

 

Brussels Has Brought Hungary and Slovakia Together

PM Orban recently marked the 130th anniversary of the Maria Valeria Bridge together with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. According to the Hungarian leader, it was Brussels that helped steer relations between the two countries in a more positive direction.

– “Brussels is interfering in our lives, and every nation protests against this. All the countries of the region are fighting to defend their sovereignty. Amd in this we - Slovaks and Hungarians - are in the same boat,” he said. He added that considerable effort has been made to ensure there is much more agreement than disputes and conflict between the two nations.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)


