“Heading to Vote on New Asphalt Is Good” – PM Orban Opens Hungary’s New Motorway

Speaking at the opening ceremony, PM Orban recalled that it was Sandor Fazekas who reviewed the nationwide road development proposal and asked, “But what about them?” referring to the region. “We owe him thanks for ensuring this road was never taken off the agenda,” Viktor Orban said. He added that he also learned from Fazekas that “it’s best when people go to vote on steaming asphalt.” The prime minister thanked local residents for their past electoral support, saying that kind of backing is still needed today.

Mr. Orban also remarked that it is unwise to cross the Kun people, noting that they produced Hungary’s last regent, who was from Kenderes, and occasionally they even contribute a Nobel Prize winner to the nation. He emphasized that the government has its own development program for the Great Plain, adding that unemployment in the region has dropped from 12 percent to 5 percent since 2010.

“The major expense, however, was the two roads, because the M44 was also critically important,” the PM said. “There are still 60 kilometers left to build, and that will be done as well.”

Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer

Industrial Zones Linked by Motorways

The prime minister announced that starting January 1, 2026, trucks weighing more than 20 tons will be permitted to use only motorways. He noted that thanks to post-2010 motorway construction, Hungary—on a per-capita basis—has caught up with even the most developed countries. As a result, 22 county-level cities are now accessible by motorway.

“If we can carry out all our plans, every Hungarian will live no more than 20 minutes from a highway,” Orban said. He outlined ambitious plans for the region, including the creation of an industrial zone linking Debrecen, Nagyszalonta, and Bekescsaba. As part of this effort, construction of the Debrecen–Bekescsaba expressway will begin soon.

Two Paths Before Hungary

PM Orban stressed that Hungary managed—after a hard fight—to stay out of a Brussels-backed loan scheme. “For Hungarians, that would have meant a cost of 400 billion forints,” he said, noting that the newly opened road section cost 170 billion forints. “This money has a better place here than in the pockets of an oligarch in the shot-to-pieces Donbas.”