How the Ukrainian Leadership Enveloped the Tisza Party – Part 2

The European Union reacted harshly to Viktor Orban's and the Hungarian government’s prolonged resistance to Ukraine’s fast-tracked accession to the EU — ultimately leading to the Tisza Party being placed under Ukraine’s guardianship. With the help of Peter Magyar, the aim is to undermine both the credibility of the Hungarian government and the ongoing public opinion vote, in which citizens are given a chance to decide on Ukraine. In the second installment of our series, we examine how the emergence of former Chief of General Staff Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi within the party revealed the true intentions behind the Tisza Party’s efforts.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 26. 12:39
Peter Magyar quickly found himself in hot water due to his Ukrainian intelligence ties (Photo: Gabor Markovics)
Brussels was so angered by Viktor Orban's and the Hungarian government’s long-standing opposition to the leftist-liberal push for Ukraine’s accelerated EU accession that it effectively handed the entire Tisza Party over to Ukraine. As a result, Peter Magyar’s group is now actively collaborating with the Ukrainian leadership and intelligence services to advance Brussels’ agenda. Ukraine, in turn, has gratefully embraced the opportunity and the tool — and is making full use of it.

Peter Magyar surrounds himself with Ukrainian friends of questionable background (Source: Facebook)

 

Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi: The Link to Ukraine

None of this might have come to light in time if former Chief of General Staff Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi had not been dismissed and, out of resentment, joined the Tisza Party. Peter Magyar could hardly have been proud of his military advisor when the latter essentially admitted that, if the party came to power, it would immediately line up behind Ukraine. At a Tisza forum, one of Mr. Magyar’s associates spoke about his connections with the former head of Ukraine’s general staff — boasting that, while he could not maintain active ties with Ukrainian military leadership, he had "all the necessary notes," if the need arose.

If we get into that position, we’ll have phone numbers. We’ll have the numbers. I’ve said many times that I met with the former Ukrainian chief of general staff more than anyone else in that position. He visited me twice; I visited him once. He’s been replaced since, but I’m just saying — I’m very pleased that those numbers could be reactivated when the time comes,

– the Tisza Party’s military expert said, at the time.

The lieutenant general had already demonstrated in 2022 that his public statements didn’t align with his actions.

Let me emphasize: this is not our war — we must stay out of it!

– he declared, as a commander speaking about the Russia–Ukraine conflict, echoing the Orban government’s official position. However, from the very beginning of his involvement with the Tisza Party, his sudden access to generous funding quickly changed his views.

Ukrainian Intelligence Links

Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, now the Tisza Party’s military expert, maintained regular contact with Istvan Hollo, a Ukrainian citizen who was recently arrested by Hungarian authorities on charges of espionage, Magyar Nemzet reported. After Tuesday’s meeting of the national security committee, Fidesz politician Mate Kocsis stated that the Ukrainian man had maintained direct contact with a former high-ranking defense official. The two had held discussions regarding Hungary’s defense industry and the Hungarian military’s stockpiles—particularly in relation to Ukraine’s weapons and ammunition needs. 

 

According to Magyar Nemzet, the former senior officer in question is believed to be Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, who now serves as an advisor to the Tisza Party. Our colleagues have discovered that both the detained Istvan Hollo and Roland Tseber — recently expelled for espionage — played significant roles in Ukrainian intelligence efforts to exert influence in Hungary. Billionaire Hungarian businessman Janos Weber, known for his involvement in the arms trade, has also emerged in connection with the case. 

 

After Mr. Ruszin-Szendi was dismissed from his role as chief of general staff in April 2023 due to questionable dealings, he began considering the creation of a right-wing political party under the urging of Janos Weber and his associates. Preparations began, but those plans were derailed by the emergence of Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party. The former military leader officially joined the opposition party in November 2024, bringing with him significant financial backing through his powerful business connections.

 

 

Slava Ukraini! 

In the summer of 2022, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi made a secret visit to Ukraine — an event reported only by the Hungarian embassy in Kyiv. A photo report of the meeting was also published on the Ukrainian army’s official website. According to the report, the delegation was led by Mr. Ruszin-Szendi himself. At the time, the Hungarian military chief of staff met with Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces. Zaluzhnyi commented that the visit was a sign of Hungary’s support for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

I highly value the professional and cordial relationship I have with my Hungarian colleague and am satisfied with the military cooperation between our nations,

– the Ukrainian commander was quoted as saying in the statement.

Minden a legnagyobb rendben, a Tisza Párt katonai szakértője, Ruszin-Szendi Romulusz és a volt ukrán vezérkari főnök nagyon tiszteli egymást
The Tisza Party’s military expert, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, and the former Ukrainian chief of general staff hold each other in high esteem.

By now it's come to light that the Hungarian chief of staff promoted a pro-Ukrainian stance at NATO meetings—rather than the official Hungarian position. A Ministry of Defense investigation revealed that Mr. Ruszin-Szendi engaged in dual messaging: while his official reports conformed to the Hungarian government’s stance, his speeches at NATO sessions ended with the phrase “Slava Ukraini!” (“Glory to Ukraine!”).

How Ukrainian intelligence became entangled in Hungarian politics will be explored in the next part of our investigative series.

 

Cover photo: Peter Magyar quickly finds himself in hot water due to his Ukrainian intelligence ties (Photo: Gabor Markovics)

