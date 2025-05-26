Brussels was so angered by Viktor Orban's and the Hungarian government’s long-standing opposition to the leftist-liberal push for Ukraine’s accelerated EU accession that it effectively handed the entire Tisza Party over to Ukraine. As a result, Peter Magyar’s group is now actively collaborating with the Ukrainian leadership and intelligence services to advance Brussels’ agenda. Ukraine, in turn, has gratefully embraced the opportunity and the tool — and is making full use of it.

Peter Magyar surrounds himself with Ukrainian friends of questionable background (Source: Facebook)

Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi: The Link to Ukraine

None of this might have come to light in time if former Chief of General Staff Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi had not been dismissed and, out of resentment, joined the Tisza Party. Peter Magyar could hardly have been proud of his military advisor when the latter essentially admitted that, if the party came to power, it would immediately line up behind Ukraine. At a Tisza forum, one of Mr. Magyar’s associates spoke about his connections with the former head of Ukraine’s general staff — boasting that, while he could not maintain active ties with Ukrainian military leadership, he had "all the necessary notes," if the need arose.

If we get into that position, we’ll have phone numbers. We’ll have the numbers. I’ve said many times that I met with the former Ukrainian chief of general staff more than anyone else in that position. He visited me twice; I visited him once. He’s been replaced since, but I’m just saying — I’m very pleased that those numbers could be reactivated when the time comes,

– the Tisza Party’s military expert said, at the time.

The lieutenant general had already demonstrated in 2022 that his public statements didn’t align with his actions.

Let me emphasize: this is not our war — we must stay out of it!

– he declared, as a commander speaking about the Russia–Ukraine conflict, echoing the Orban government’s official position. However, from the very beginning of his involvement with the Tisza Party, his sudden access to generous funding quickly changed his views.