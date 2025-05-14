Updates on Ukrainian Espionage Scandal Come Out Following National Security Committee Meeting

Following the meeting of the Hungarian parliament's national security committee, Mate Kocsis, parliamentary group leader of Fidesz, and Zsolt Barthel-Ruzsa, secretary of state for the Military National Security Service (KNBSZ), held a joint press conference.

A political operation is being conducted against Hungary, Mate Kocsis says (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

At the briefing, Mate Kocsis emphasized the gravity of the Ukrainian spy case, noting that much of what was discussed in the committee meeting has been classified for 50 years.

Hungary's intelligence services have long detected intense adverse activity by Ukrainian intelligence services

Mate Kocsis said, adding that the Ukrainian side released sensitive information last Friday without prior consultation, which forced a response from the Hungarian services.

The politician said it raises questions that Ukrainian intelligence recorded footage of the arrests of the alleged Hungarian spies a month ago. These recordings were later used to launch a coordinated campaign against Hungary.

A month later, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi [former chief of staff] and politicians from the Tisza Party used an edited recording to attack the defense minister. With this, Ruszin-Szendi effectively played into the hands of the Ukrainian side,

he said. Kocsis continued, stating that Ukrainian services then published the previously recorded footage of the alleged spies and launched a disinformation campaign on social media, using the images to falsely suggest that Hungary is preparing for war or an attack on Ukraine.

It’s clear that the entire operation is a political smear campaign, as the Ukrainian side did not follow any official protocol,

Mate Kocsis said, adding that following the disinformation campaign, Hungarian services are intensifying counterterrorism efforts and continuing intelligence operations.

These actions are aligned with a broader political influence campaign related to Ukraine’s EU accession,

the parliamentary group leader said. He added that an investigation into Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi's connections in Ukraine is underway. Kocsis also revealed that the Hungarian government has received numerous inquiries from both the Ukrainian and international press.

Zsolt Barthel-Ruzsa: We are investigating Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi's actions (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

At the same press conference, State Secretary Zsolt Barthel-Ruzsa said that serious investigations are underway regarding Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi. The defense ministry has requested transcripts from NATO chiefs of staff meetings.

The investigation has found that the former chief of staff represented a biased, pro-Ukrainian stance at NATO chiefs of staff meetings,

the state secretary said, adding that it can be established that Ruszin-Szendi failed to represent the anti-war narrative, which is critical from Hungary's national security perspective.

Contrary to his mandate, Ruszin-Szendi did not convey Hungary’s concerns about NATO's mission in Ukraine,

said Zsolt Barthel-Ruzsa.

Details of the Ukrainian spy scandal draw high media coverage (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

In response to a journalist’s question, Mate Kocsis said Hungary is the target of a political attack. He added that during the committee meeting, it was revealed that Hungarian intelligence is aware of connections between some members of the Tisza Party and Ukraine's intelligence services.

There will be plenty of more revelations in the coming days and weeks about this issue,"

Kocsis stated.

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, on May 9, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) announced the arrest of two spies allegedly working for Hungary. Their mission included observing Ukrainian troop movements in the Transcarpathia region. That same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto expelled two Ukrainian spies operating under diplomatic cover at Ukraine’s embassy in Hungary.