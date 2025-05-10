Hungary FM: We Expel Two Ukrainian Spies

Hungary has expelled two individuals serving at the Ukrainian embassy, the Hungarian foreign minister announced. The Hungarian government's move is a response to the increasingly aggressive anti-Hungarian propaganda being pushed by the Ukrainian side since the start of the war.

(Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)

Peter Szijjarto condemns the smear campaign against Hungary

The current diplomatic tension is the latest development in the smear campaign Ukraine is conducting against Hungary, the minister said. Ukraine is attacking Hungary because Hungarians want peace, and say no to war, he stressed.

These are the reasons for the smear campaigns launched against Hungary, and they are also the reasons for the smear campaign that the Ukrainians have launched against Hungary and the Hungarians this time,

he said. Peter Szijjarto highlighted that Hungary has never supplied weapons to Ukraine and it never will, and will not allow itself to be dragged into the war. He stressed that the root of Ukraine’s criticism is precisely Hungary’s refusal to participate in the conflict.

The expelled individuals were working under diplomatic cover, the foreign minister pointed out.

Today, Hungary has expelled two Ukrainian spies working under diplomatic cover at the Ukrainian embassy in Budapest,

he announced, adding that a protocol concerning the removal of the two agents has been handed over to Ukraine's ambassador to Hungary at the ministry. The Hungarian people will soon express their opinion on whether they support Ukraine’s EU membership, he noted.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)