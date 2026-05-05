Memorial to Be Erected for Victims of the Novi Sad Tragedy

According to the jury’s justification, the winning concept employs a minimalist approach. Its central feature is a five-by-five-meter, 135-centimeter-high “solid stone slab,” whose monumental presence dominates the space.

Novi Sad vlast predstavila pobednicki rad za spomenik zrtvama nadstresnice.... pic.twitter.com/a6LZjglZwI — zarko bogosavljevic (@zarkobns) May 4, 2026

With its simple form and refined symbolic language, the memorial conveys tragedy, loss, and remembrance, while allowing space for personal reflection, the jury said.

The evaluation further noted that the concept evokes an archaic stillness and embodies an “aesthetics of pressure”: the restrained expression of the monument relies on the weight of the material and silence to speak more powerfully than any figurative depiction. The stone slab thus serves primarily as a warning memorial. Its style is characterized by associative abstraction, featuring a monolithic, horizontally placed stone structure set upon a “floating” base that suggests the brutality of weight. The overall effect is dignified and free of distracting elements, ensuring the endurance of memory and the possibility of quiet, profound contemplation.

❗️💥🇷🇸 - At least 12 people died and others were injured after the collapse of an external covering at the main railway station in Novi Sad, in northern Serbia.



The accident occurred at noon and rescue operations continue, potentially increasing the number of victims, according… pic.twitter.com/wOSkDiN6Km — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) November 1, 2024

The canopy of the Novi Sad railway station collapsed on November 1, 2024, killing 16 people. Nationwide protests followed and continue to this day.

The station building, originally opened in 1964, underwent multiple phases of renovation between 2021 and 2022. Then–construction minister Goran Vesic announced in July 2024 that the renovation had been completed and the entire building was operational again. The minister has since resigned but has stated he does not consider himself responsible for the tragedy.