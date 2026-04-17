Hungary’s Uninterrupted Fuel Supply Remains Secure

MOL confirmed that Hungary’s uninterrupted fuel supply remains guaranteed despite the turbulent global market environment, Peter Magyar wrote in a post shared on social media, after holding discussions with Zsolt Hernadi and MOL’s senior leadership in the presence of Tisza officials Istvan Kapitany and Andras Karman.

Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus

The capped fuel prices for both diesel and petrol will remain in place after the new government takes office, and this will not impose an additional burden on Hungary's budget, the Tisza Party leader said.

Then — as has become customary since winning the election — he once again began making demands.

He called on Viktor Orban to extend the government measure reducing the excise tax on fuel, which is set to expire on April 30, until May 30. However, this demanding tone appears more like a show of force on Peter Magyar’s part, as the government would likely extend the measure anyway, having repeatedly stated its commitment to ensuring that Hungarian people can buy fuel at lower prices.

The leader of the party asked to form the next government also evealed that he discussed MOL’s dividend payments and outlined the plans of a future Tisza-led government. MOL will proceed in accordance with the relevant regulations. The company’s leadership will propose a third-quarter dividend payment to the board of directors, he added.