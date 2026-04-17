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Hungary’s Uninterrupted Fuel Supply Remains Secure

Accompanied by Tisza officials Istvan Kapitany and Andras Karman, Peter Magyar held talks with CEO Zsolt Hernadi and the MOL Group's senior management.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 17. 12:31
A blow to MOL investors: they will have to wait a few more months for their dividends (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh
A blow to MOL investors: they will have to wait a few more months for their dividends (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

MOL confirmed that Hungary’s uninterrupted fuel supply remains guaranteed despite the turbulent global market environment, Peter Magyar wrote in a post shared on social media, after holding discussions with Zsolt Hernadi and MOL’s senior leadership in the presence of Tisza officials Istvan Kapitany and Andras Karman.

Százhalombatta, 2025. október 21. A Mol százhalombattai Dunai Finomítója 2025. október 21-én. A Mol megerősítette, hogy előző nap éjjel tűz ütött ki a finomító AV3-as üzemében. A tüzet a tűzoltók lokalizálták, és jelenleg is dolgoznak a terület biztosításán. Személyi sérülés nem történt, a baleset pontos okát vizsgálják. A kárfelméréssel párhuzamosan fokozatosan újraindítják a tűzben nem érintett üzemegységeket. MTI/Hegedüs Róbert
Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus

The capped fuel prices for both diesel and petrol will remain in place after the new government takes office, and this will not impose an additional burden on Hungary's budget, the Tisza Party leader said.

Then — as has become customary since winning the election — he once again began making demands.

He called on Viktor Orban to extend the government measure reducing the excise tax on fuel, which is set to expire on April 30, until May 30. However, this demanding tone appears more like a show of force on Peter Magyar’s part, as the government would likely extend the measure anyway, having repeatedly stated its commitment to ensuring that Hungarian people can buy fuel at lower prices.

The leader of the party asked to form the next government also evealed that he discussed MOL’s dividend payments and outlined the plans of a future Tisza-led government. MOL will proceed in accordance with the relevant regulations. The company’s leadership will propose a third-quarter dividend payment to the board of directors, he added.


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)

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Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu