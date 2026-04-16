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Magyar Violates The Constitution

Former Constitutional Court judge Bela Pokol pointed out that the leader of the Tisza Party committed a constitutional violation when he called on the president to resign.

Gábor Márton
2026. 04. 16. 11:29
Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Photo: AFP/NurPhoto/Marek Antoni Ivanczuk)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“The head of state may be legitimately criticized — even publicly, with stated reasons — by the prime minister or, after an election, by the prospective prime minister, but calling on him to resign in the course of direct contact constitutes a violation of the constitution,” former Constitutional Court judge Bela Pokol said.

Peter Magyar at the Sandor Palace (Photo: David Balogh)

Regarding the call for resignation and the criticism of the head of state, Bela Pokol wrote that a prime minister-designate 

may do so in parliament by stating specific reasons, on the basis of the applicable constitutional provision — Article 13(2) of the Fundamental Law — by initiating the president’s removal from office, and then, following a two-thirds parliamentary resolution approving it, by submitting a motion to the Constitutional Court for a final decision. Taking such a step outside this framework, however, constitutes a violation of constitutional rules.

According to the expert, it can be stated that Peter Magyar committed a constitutional violation even before taking office.

As is known, following the Tisza Party’s election victory, Peter Magyar called on the heads of the Kúria, the Hungarian Competition Authority, the National Office for the Judiciary, and the Constitutional Court, as well as the president of the republic, to resign. The Tisza Party leader later stated that they plan to remove the aforementioned public officeholders while respecting the rule-of-law framework.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Photo: AFP/NurPhoto/Marek Antoni Ivanczuk)

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