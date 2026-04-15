PM Orban Draws Wave of International Praise

Balazs Orban expressed gratitude on his social media for supportive messages arriving from abroad, after several well-known conservative and sovereigntist politicians praised the achievements and historical significance of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s governance.

The Prime Minister’s political director expressed his thanks to Viktor Orban’s supporters. Photo: MTI

Among those offering praise were Tony Abbott, Marine Le Pen, Eva Vlaardingerbroek, and Jordan Bardella.

Tony Abbott, former Prime Minister of Australia, spoke highly of the Hungarian prime minister:

Viktor Orban has been an extremely influential prime minister—probably the most influential ever to have led Hungary.

Marine Le Pen, member of the French National Assembly, said:

Despite years of grotesque accusations of dictatorship directed at Viktor Orban’s government, democratic Hungary has chosen change. Viktor Orban acknowledged this with great elegance, having defended Hungary’s freedom and sovereignty with courage and determination for sixteen years.

Dutch patriot and commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek said Orban had set a unique example in Europe:

Orban has built something the rest of Europe can only dream of, and he was willing to pay enormous fines in order to stand up to the EU’s migration policies aimed at population replacement.

Jordan Bardella, president of France’s right-wing sovereigntist National Rally, paid tribute to the prime minister’s work:

Viktor Orban is a great patriot who, during his time in office, achieved Hungary’s economic convergence, implemented family policies that helped maintain birth rates, and protected his country’s and Europe’s borders from migratory pressure

Balazs Orban ultimately assured supporters of the prime minister that the work will continue and that the national side can continue to rely on Fidesz–KDNP’s support.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office)