Here Is How Massive Election Defeat Affected Fidesz's Campaign Chief

In the interview with Mandiner, Balazs Orban, now without a beard, spoke about the possible causes of the Fidesz–KDNP defeat and the future strategy of the national side. According to the politician who directed the current Fidesz–KDNP campaign, the messages formulated by the now outgoing governing parties reached everyone in Hungary. Everyone knew exactly what the party alliance thought about the given situation and what it was asking support for.

People ultimately decided to give space to the other, more contourless offer, to feelings rooted in hope. I respect this decision,

he added.

Regarding the Tisza Party’s two-thirds mandate, he stated that the party has received the trust and authorization necessary to carry out its program.

Governing responsibility will rest solely and exclusively with Tisza for everything that happens in Hungary, in the economy and foreign policy, Balazs Orban said.

The full conversation can be viewed here:

Cover photo: Balazs Orban (Photo: MTI)