Gergely Gulyas: Fidesz Parliamentary Group Must Embody Party's Renewal

“A Fidesz parliamentary group is needed that is capable of symbolizing the party’s renewal,” Gergely Gulyas, Minister of the Prime Minister's Office told journalists after attending a preparatory meeting on Friday on behalf of Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) to discus the National Assembly's inaugural session.

Put to him that Viktor Orban has announced a restructuring of the Fidesz parliamentary group, saying that those seated in Parliament may not necessarily be those at the top of the party list, he replied that since they had not prepared for this election outcome, it makes sense to have a Fidesz group that clearly demonstrates the party’s renewal.

Fidesz cannot remain united without Viktor Orban

“It is obvious that a parliamentary group is needed that can both symbolize Fidesz’s renewal and include people who are well-versed in policy issues and have governing experience,” the minister said.

Asked whether Fidesz's renewal is possible with Viktor Orban at the helm, he replied that, in his view, Fidesz cannot remain united without Viktor Orban. He asked for patience regarding the question of whether he would take the position of parliamentary group leader and indicated that he was considering all options.

There are many kinds of discussions, many kinds of requests reach a person, and everyone must consider the answer to each one of them,

he said.

Fidesz and KDNP will form separate groups

Gergely Gulyas described the tone and content of the preparatory meeting for Parliament’s inaugural session as fair, and said the new two-thirds majority will ensure the same conditions to the opposition, which does not make up one-third, as the previous governing side ensured for the opposition. He added that

Fidesz and KDNP will continue to form two separate parliamentary groups.

Asked whether he still considered prime minister-elect Peter Magyar a “fool,” Gergely Gulyas replied that he has not used that word in the recent past and said public officials currently in office deserve a certain degree of respect, and he will act accordingly.