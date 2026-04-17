PM Orban: Massive Transformations, Renewal, Rethink of Fidesz List Needed

“We have the strength to protect our achievements if we are able to renew ourselves. The essence of renewal is that it is not directed from the center, but the people within the system must want it,” Viktor Orban pointed out in an interview with Patriota YouTube channel. The prime minister also spoke about the election and how he experienced election night. He said that they must bear the defeat with dignity and took responsibility upon himself. He also addressed the soon-to-be-formed new government and pointed out what Hungarians expect from it. The question of what Fidesz will be like in opposition was also discussed.

Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer

The first task, he said, is the handover, and those in charge of the task have already been appointed. The second task is renewal. Those who have now entered parliament are not necessarily the same as those who are needed now, therefore the parliamentary group must be redesigned based on the party list.

The group can be built from those who are on the list (this means 279 candidates, the full list can be browsed here), which was submitted for the election. Anyone who was not a list candidate cannot become a representative; Viktor Orban reviewed this just today, though he has not yet named the future Fidesz–KDNP representatives.

However, he assured everyone that there will be significant restructuring, since the parliamentary group they originally designed was intended for electoral victory.

Now, however, that is not the task, and therefore the group must be rebuilt. This work has already begun,

the outgoing prime minister emphasized. He also said that this community is not just a political choice for him, but his life.

There is a fantastic and vast national side with truly remarkable characters, about whom one cannot speak without emotion, as he put it.

We need people who can turn this into politics, governance, and performance,

Viktor Orban said, adding that he has always loved organizing this community, although over the past 16 years he has not had much time for it. “If I am given the mandate, I will carry out this work not only with pleasure, but with joy,” he stressed.