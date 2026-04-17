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PM Orban: Massive Transformations, Renewal, Rethink of Fidesz List Needed

Fidesz must reorganize itself, because the future belongs to patriots, Viktor Orban emphasized. The prime minister also spoke about how part of this reorganization will involve rethinking the composition of the parliamentary group, since it is not certain that those currently at the top of the list are the ones now needed.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 17. 11:15
Photo: YouTube
Photo: YouTube
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“We have the strength to protect our achievements if we are able to renew ourselves. The essence of renewal is that it is not directed from the center, but the people within the system must want it,” Viktor Orban pointed out in an interview with Patriota YouTube channel. The prime minister also spoke about the election and how he experienced election night. He said that they must bear the defeat with dignity and took responsibility upon himself. He also addressed the soon-to-be-formed new government and pointed out what Hungarians expect from it. The question of what Fidesz will be like in opposition was also discussed.

Budapest, 2025. április 3. A Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök a Benjámin Netanjahu izraeli kormányfővel a tárgyalásuk után tartott közös sajtótájékoztatón a Karmelita kolostorban 2025. április 3-án. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda/Fischer Zoltán
Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer

The first task, he said, is the handover, and those in charge of the task have already been appointed. The second task is renewal. Those who have now entered parliament are not necessarily the same as those who are needed now, therefore the parliamentary group must be redesigned based on the party list.

The group can be built from those who are on the list (this means 279 candidates, the full list can be browsed here), which was submitted for the election. Anyone who was not a list candidate cannot become a representative; Viktor Orban reviewed this just today, though he has not yet named the future Fidesz–KDNP representatives.

However, he assured everyone that there will be significant restructuring, since the parliamentary group they originally designed was intended for electoral victory.

Now, however, that is not the task, and therefore the group must be rebuilt. This work has already begun,

the outgoing prime minister emphasized. He also said that this community is not just a political choice for him, but his life.

There is a fantastic and vast national side with truly remarkable characters, about whom one cannot speak without emotion, as he put it.

We need people who can turn this into politics, governance, and performance,

Viktor Orban said, adding that he has always loved organizing this community, although over the past 16 years he has not had much time for it. “If I am given the mandate, I will carry out this work not only with pleasure, but with joy,” he stressed.

Viktor Orban believes that during the election campaign it became clear that there is no longer a left and right, traditional categories “ have been dried up by the sun.” According to the president of Fidesz, there are patriots, and there is another side — the globalist or Brussels side. He believes that the major questions of life will also emerge along these lines, and the national side must prepare for major questions of national existence: economic sovereignty, the future of family support, migration, and war and peace. These will be the defining issues, and political movements must provide answers to them.

I can tell you which direction is forward. The future belongs to patriots,

the outgoing prime minister stated. “We have national achievements, and if they are dismantled, people will be worse off, not better, while the new government promises that people will be better off,” he pointed out. He added that for now he does not want to assume bad intentions from a government that has not even been set up yet, but based on their decisions it will become clear what they want.

I do not root against my country. If the new government builds, we will support it. If it prepares to destroy, we will not allow it,

said the outgoing prime minister. “When I started to age out of my other love, football, I said give me a job in the equipment room, but if needed, I will gladly lead the team onto the field as captain,” Viktor Orban said when asked about his future role. The prime minister said that he now feels younger, because one can grow tired in work, and there were times when he did. He emphasized that it will not be him who decides what role he will take in the future.

Whatever they ask of me, I will do it. If needed, I will stay in the equipment room. If needed, I will lead the team onto the field again,

he explained.

Viktor Orban also said that next week they will visit their own communities, traveling to all 106 constituencies and meeting, among others, with local activists.

 Fidesz has convened an extraordinary executive committee meeting for April 28 and after that a party congress will be held to elect new leadership, 

Viktor Orban said.

 

 

Cover photo: Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

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