PM Orban: Complete Renewal Is Needed! + Video

“How big was the defeat, and are you planning to resign?” Viktor Orban was asked on the Patriota channel in his first interview since losing the election. Responding to the question on everyone’s mind, the president of Fidesz said that “This situation entails more than just changing one or two positions,

a complete renewal is needed.

“We can no longer continue our politics as we have been doing so far. As for the scale of the defeat, the numbers speak clearly: the national side received 2.3 million votes, while the other side received 3.1 million, so the scale of the defeat is significant,” Viktor Orban said. “A complete renewal is needed, and this applies not only to Fidesz, but to the entire national side,” the outgoing prime minister stated, adding that many people will now step down or change positions.

What does Viktor Orban regret?

“The Paks II nuclear power plant should have been built faster. If that had been achieved, the Hungarian economy would be in a better position today, and we would have more and cheaper energy,” he said when asked what he regrets from his time in government.

“After the first turnout figures came in, I could see there would be problems, because they pointed to a different trajectory than what we had expected. We saw that our campaign had not worked. Our projections assumed lower turnout, and the increase was entirely due to protest votes,” Viktor Orban said, describing election day from is perspective. He added that

After that, I went through an emotional roller coaster. An era has ended, and many changes are needed.

The outgoing prime minister also mentioned that he had spoken with many people who feel the same sense of emptiness he felt on Monday and who are worried about their country. Viktor Orban’s message to them is that

Isten óvja Magyarországot! May God protect Hungary!

“These people understand the challenges Hungary must face,” he said. “We know about ourselves that we understand challenges of this magnitude, and we are capable of protecting the country against war, the energy crisis, and migration,” Viktor Orban declared. He added that it is uncertain whether those now forming the government will be able to protect the country at least as well as they did.