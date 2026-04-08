Hungary FM: Open, Blatant Interference by Foreign Intelligence Services in Hungary's Election

“In Kyiv, they want Europe to go to war, to receive European taxpayers’ money, and to gain entry into the European Union.”

Hungary represents the opposite position in all of this, so it is clearly a matter of vital importance for Brussels, Berlin, and Kyiv what the outcome of the Hungarian parliamentary elections will be. Just as it is for us, but with completely opposite expectations and interests,

Peter Szijjarto stated.

The minister emphasized that Hungary has always been able to guarantee the security of its people and the country. This was true after the migration crisis, during the past four years of war, and remains true today, even as energy infrastructure is being attacked in other parts of the world. In Hungary, law enforcement and national security services are carrying out their duties in a way that ensures the security of Hungarian citizens, families, and economic actors. “And of course, J. D. Vance is safe as well,” he added.

It was also raised during the program that a half-sentence from the press conference—already discussed the previous evening on ATV—was being pushed by the left-wing media as proof that the United States had “let go of Viktor Orban’s hand.” The claim was based on the vice president saying that the US would cooperate with whoever wins the election. But as was pointed out, that was not the full statement—there was context before it and continuation after it. This single fragment was taken out of context and turned into a news story, which is, in fact, a complete disregard for the audience it is intended for, since that was clearly not the message of the press conference. The US vice president said that they respect the Hungarian people and will cooperate with whoever they choose. He then added that he is confident Fidesz will win the election.

This came after he had spent several minutes outlining the high level of current US–Hungarian cooperation, emphasizing how strongly they support the prime minister, describing the friendship between them, and noting that the Hungarian prime minister has been one of the greatest contributors to the cause of peace for the United States. He praised Viktor Orban for pursuing a policy of dialogue, talking to everyone, maintaining diplomatic channels rather than cutting them off, and also addressed energy security. So this is clearly a forced and frustrated attempt to portray the visit differently from what it actually was.

It is no coincidence either, Peter Szijjarto noted, that Bloomberg timed the release of the transcript of a phone conversation between Viktor Orban and Vladimir Putin from last October to concur with the vice president's visit.

Regarding this issue, Peter Szijjarto said: this was the period when Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had agreed by phone to try to organize a peace summit, and if it were to take place, it would be held in Budapest. So it had already been announced that Budapest would host a peace summit. After that, President Trump called the Hungarian prime minister. They discussed the idea and the technical details, and then the prime minister spoke with the other participant—potential participant—Vladimir Putin, since Donald Trump had agreed with Putin about meeting in Budapest. After speaking with Donald Trump, the prime minister also spoke with Vladimir Putin.