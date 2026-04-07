A Series of Attacks Targeting TurkStream: This Was Not the First Incident

In connection with the attempted attack, Ukrainian involvement was raised as a possibility. If the investigation establishes that Serbia was not the primary target, but rather Hungary’s supply, it would become clear that the terrorist attack was prepared with the aim of toppling Viktor Orban, Balint Pasztor stated earlier.

Gas deliveries to Hungary along this route could have been completely halted, which would have had serious supply security and economic consequences, especially with regard to winter preparations and the filling of gas storage facilities. TurkStream and its related infrastructure play a key role in Hungary’s energy supply: a significant portion of the country’s natural gas, approximately eight billion cubic meters annually, comes via this route, which is also crucial for regional supply.