MEP Deutsch: Will A Tisza Win Instantly Cure Everything—Even Hemorrhoids?

“On April 12, Hungary was still divided and dictatorial, yet by the next morning the country is unified and democracy is flawless. Does a Tisza victory instantly cure even hemorrhoids?” MEP Tamas Deutsch wrote on his social media page.

As is known, the Tisza Party won Sunday’s election, and following the victory, party leader Peter Magyar called on the heads of the Kúria, the Hungarian Competition Authority, the National Office for the Judiciary, and the Constitutional Court, as well as the president of the republic, to resign. The Tisza Party leader later stated that they plan to remove the aforementioned public officials while respecting the rule-of-law framework.