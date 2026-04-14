Our Homeland To Challenge Election Result

My prediction came true: we now have a three-party parliament, Laszlo Toroczkai said on ATV. The leader of the Our Homeland Movement added that they had not expected such extremely high voter turnout, though they received more votes than last time. He also noted the “pull effect” of the two larger parties, saying Our Homeland still has far greater reserves.

This was not a clean campaign,

– Mr. Toroczkai said, recalling that they had consistently stated they would challenge the result, which they will now do due to what he described as interference by Meta. He pointed out that he is the only parliamentary party leader not allowed to have a Facebook or Instagram page, calling it an unacceptable level of interference. He added that although a final Hungarian court ruling ordered Meta to restore his pages, this has still not happened.

We will continue our fight against Meta, as this election also shows that Facebook made Peter Magyar prime minister,

– Mr. Toroczkai said. He added that while he, too, traveled the country like Peter Magyar, it is difficult to organize events without being able to promote them on Facebook.

They Would Go As Far As Strasbourg

Mr. Toroczkai said they would submit a formal complaint to the National Election Commission (NVB) on Tuesday over alleged abuses during the campaign. If rejected, they will appeal to the Kuria, and if necessary, to the Constitutional Court or even Strasbourg.

The final result will officially be declared on May 4, when the NVB announces it,

– he noted, adding that further appeals would follow as a moral obligation.

According to Mr. Toroczkai, Peter Magyar’s statement that laws would be changed to prevent Viktor Orban from becoming prime minister again means “only two future prime ministerial candidates remain.” He said this places significant responsibility on him,

because, if it turnes out that his Peter Magyar will do "very bad things to the country," he could become the main challenger if Magyar fails.

Without Facebook, this will not work, so the fight must continue, he added.