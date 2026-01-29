PM Orban: Tisza Party Will Not Say No to Mama Ursula

Integrating a Country at War Is a Serious Risk

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, Viktor Orban has gained an unexpected ally on the issue of Ukraine. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made it clear:

Ukraine joining the European Union on January 1, 2027 is out of the question.

In his statement in Berlin, he emphasized that meeting the Copenhagen criteria requires many years of work, even if the German government supports Kyiv’s EU integration efforts in principle. Volodymyr Zelensky, on the other hand, continues to insist on the 2027 target date and wants the accession timeline to be set out in the agreement ending the war. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has previously warned that integrating a country at war carries serious risks.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to the press in the early hours of January 23, 2026 following the EU leaders’ summit in Brussels (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication)