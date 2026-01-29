"They do not care what people think, as long as only a few European governments have the strength to go against the will of Brussels," Viktor Orban posted on Facebook.
PM Orban: Tisza Party Will Not Say No to Mama Ursula
The majority of European citizens reject Ukraine's fast-tracked EU accession, yet Brussels continues to push the plan forward. Few European governments have the strength to go against the will of Brussels. Hungary is one exception. However, the Tisza Party will not say no to Mama Ursula, Viktor Orban pointed out.
Ninety-five percent of Hungarians rejected Ukraine’s fast-tracked EU membership. Because they want to protect our farmers, the security of our families, and Hungary’s peace. And our national government does what the people have authorized it to do,
the Prime Minister emphasized.
That's why they are building the Tisza Party in Brussels at full speed. They have leverage over them. Parliamentary immunity, well-connected multinational leaders, and left-wing experts. They will not say no to Mama Ursula. They cannot even do so now,
he pointed out.
Take no risks in April. And the safe choice is Fidesz,
he concluded his post.
Integrating a Country at War Is a Serious Risk
As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, Viktor Orban has gained an unexpected ally on the issue of Ukraine. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made it clear:
Ukraine joining the European Union on January 1, 2027 is out of the question.
In his statement in Berlin, he emphasized that meeting the Copenhagen criteria requires many years of work, even if the German government supports Kyiv’s EU integration efforts in principle. Volodymyr Zelensky, on the other hand, continues to insist on the 2027 target date and wants the accession timeline to be set out in the agreement ending the war. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has previously warned that integrating a country at war carries serious risks.
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to the press in the early hours of January 23, 2026 following the EU leaders’ summit in Brussels (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication)
Hungary FM: Brussels Wants to Send Hungarians' Money to Ukraine + Video

Hungary says no.
Hungary says no.
Europeans Say No to Ukraine’s Fast-Tracked EU Membership
Brussels would admit Ukraine to the European Union as early as 2027, before it has fully met the accession criteria.
Brussels’ Double Standards: Ukraine’s Fast-Tracked EU Accession Poses Major Threat to Europe
Ukraine’s membership could bring economic disaster.
Tisza Would Drag Hungary Into War
Peter Magyar's party would also immediately green-light Ukraine's EU accession.
