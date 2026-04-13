PM Orban: We Will Never Give Up!

“The election result is painful for us, but clear. I have congratulated the Tisza Party,” the prime minister stated at Fidesz's election night watch event at the Balna in Budapest. He was greeted with chants of “Viktor, Viktor!” at the event. The prime minister expressed his gratitude for the 2.5 million votes garnered by the Fidesz–KDNP list based on preliminary figures, and also thanked Hungarians living beyond the country's borders for their support.

“Whatever lies ahead, even from opposition, we will continue to serve our country and the Hungarian people,” Viktor Orban declared. “The burden of governing no longer weighs on our shoulders, which makes it all the more important to strengthen our communities. And we must send a message to the 2.5 million voters: we will not let them down,” Viktor Orban said.

“We will never give up!” the president of Fidesz emphasized. He highlighted that work will soon resume, and that all 2.5 million voters will be needed in the period ahead.