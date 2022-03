A háború borzalmai szavakkal elmondhatatlanok

⚡️Lviv Mayor: Lviv attacked.



Andriy Sadovyi said that Lviv was hit following reports about explosions. Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said that 3 loud explosions were heard near Lviv, from the east. Sadovyi warned that more strikes may be coming.



Video: tplviv/Telegram pic.twitter.com/7ju5ux8N6d