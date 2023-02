Soros György szervezeténél dolgozott korábban David Pressman

Congratulations to David Pressman, Dawn Smalls (@DawnforNewYork), and @LeeWolosky for being named “Northeast #Trailblazers” by @AmericanLawyer. Read more here: https://t.co/6yeLQ3D7go #NationalSecurity #ComplexCommercialLitigation #CrisisManagement pic.twitter.com/wxaoCtWXcs