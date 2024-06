Áttörés a NATO-ban: jelentősen megnőttek a védelmi kiadások

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg announced today during a speech to @TheWilsonCenter that over 20 of NATO's 32 members will spend over 2% of GDP on defence this year.



In 2014 that number was just 3. In 2022 it was still just 7, and 11 last year in 2023.



The full-scale… pic.twitter.com/ApUNvT9htc