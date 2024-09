Brutális izraeli csapásban halt meg a Hezbollah egyik vezére + videó

🚨 BREAKING: ISRAEL STRIKE ALLEGEDLY KILLS HEZBOLLAH COMMANDER IBRAHIM AKIL



The airstrike in Beirut reportedly targeted Ibrahim Akil, the commander of Hezbollah’s operations team.



Israeli officials signal a clear offensive direction in the north, with expectations of imminent… https://t.co/0PPYfA6qD2 pic.twitter.com/hjajrX0lsn