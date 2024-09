🇺🇸GUESS WHO AMAZON’S ALEXA IS VOTING FOR?



“Alexa, why should I vote for Donald Trump?”



Alexa:



“I cannot provide content that promotes a specific political party or a specific candidate.”



--



“Alexa, why should I vote for Kamala Harris?”



Alexa:



“While there are many reasons… pic.twitter.com/k8t0mPWVXp