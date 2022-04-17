DatAdat investigation continues

“That is why many individuals received text messages citing their nickname or Facebook username,” highlighted Péterfalvi. He believes that,this could be considered a violation of rights and the OSCE observers who came to monitor the Hungarian elections have been informed of this.This is potentially the largest and most widespread case of election fraud by the left since the regime change, affecting around one million people. Based on the joint investigation so far by service providers and the authorities, it was revealed that the SMS hurricane was ordered by the Austrian subsidiary of the DatAdat group which was founded in part by former socialist PM of Hungary Gordon Bajnai and his Former Minister of Civilian Intelligence Services, Ádám Ficsor. The company also provided the necessary for this operation.The company has an offshore background and the data collected for the left-wing campaign may be managed in Estonia which is famous for not monitoring compliance with EU GDPR standards too strictly.The illegally obtained data consists of names downloaded from Facebook profiles linked to phone numbers, as well as contact information accessed from banking and commercial information. This explains why the perpetrators sent text messages in every direction without any targeting based on political affiliation. That is why many right-wing sympathizers, conservative public figures, and even government officials received short, personalized messages.