Brussels’ oil embargo plans would hurt Hungarian society

In the case of immediate sanctions, price caps would become unfeasible causing even further inflation not only for oil but also on the refined products market– the chief analyst of Magyar Bankholding toldVilággazdaság. Gergely Suppan believes that temporary fuel shortages could emerge causing most transportation to come to a halt, bringing into question how people would get to work or deliver goods. Not to mention rising prices; despite Hungary putting a cap on fuel at 480 HUF in November, banning Russian oil would immediately push that to 700-800 HUF.This would surely blow inflation up to double-digit price jumps –far more than the current rates around nine-ten percent. The Hungarian forint would not be able to hold its rate in this economic environment and so our currency would start to plummet.

The Bankkholding expert explained that it would also cause enormous economic damage if transports were transferred from the pipeline, which barely impacts the environment, to extremely pollutant maritime-transport.

Apparently, the arrivals from the Adriatic pipeline coming from Omisalj could be replaced, but maritime transport is much more damaging to the environment– said Gergely Suppan.

It seems however that Brussels is not really interested in economic or environmental consequences. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, announced in a press conference on Wednesday morning that the sixth sanctions package includes banning Russian oil imports within six months – despite the fact that this would cause enormous problems for several EU countries.Von der Leyen herself recognized that this would not be easy but emphasized that the roots must be cut off.The Commission president did not mention Hungary or Slovakia yet both countries would lose the most with this embargo; according to press reports, Hungary and Slovakia have been granted extra time until the end of 2023.