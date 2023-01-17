időjárás 5°C Antal , Antónia 2023. január 17.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 5°C
Antal, Antónia
2023. január 17.

Ukrainian expert: Kiev fears Hungarian criticism

PATAKY ISTVÁN (MAROSVÁSÁRHELY)
2 órája
Ukrainian expert: Kiev fears Hungarian criticism

“Russia justified the invasion due to the violated rights of the Russian-speakers in Ukraine; thus, Ukrainian national minorities are afraid to criticize Kiev, lest they be accused of supporting the Kremlin’s official narrative. This is a kind of self-censorship resulting from the war,” said human rights expert Vyacheslav Likhachev in his interview with Libertatea, Romanian daily newspaper.

“Budapest was the only one Kiev held real negotiations with regarding regulations on the rights of Ukraine’s minorities,” said human rights expert Vyacheslav Likhachev in his interview with Libertatea, Romanian daily newspaper. As the council member of the Kiev Center for Civil Liberties said, “Kiev fears more criticism from Hungary as this could result in more obstacles in Ukraine’s path to European or Euro-Atlantic membership.” 

According to the expert, Hungarian politicians could accept a compromise in the form of financing private schools where all subjects can be taught in minority mother tongues in Ukraine – and the law allows for this. 

He believes Budapest’s subdued reaction to the latest approved minority laws in Ukraine are a sign of this compromise. The expert also discussed how Kiev’s government is run by Ukrainian nationalist politicians who believe minorities are getting too many rights. 

According to Likhachev, Ukraine is not obligated to fund full-fledged educational programs in minority mother tongues, and the solutions resulting from the negotiations with Budapest satisfy the recommendations of the Council of Europe.  

The political scientist also said that prior to passing these new minority laws, there were no consultations with minority representatives. He added that there were several dissatisfied opinions from Ukraine’s Hungarian, Romanian, Polish and German minority communities.  

Likhachev noted that since the invasion of Ukraine, national minorities have been very cautious to avoid criticism from Kiev. 

“Russia justified the invasion due to the violated rights of the Russian-speakers in Ukraine; thus, Ukrainian national minorities are afraid to criticize Kiev, lest they be accused of supporting the Kremlin’s official narrative. This is a kind of self-censorship resulting from the war. Minorities are trying to avoid being accused of playing for Russia,”  

– explained the expert. 

Vyacheslav Likhachev stated that although the issue of minority rights law is not all that important to Ukrainian society, multiple Ukrainian experts have voiced criticism against the laws. According to them, the regulation does not correspond to the European approach and amendments should be introduced to eliminate confusing wording. 

Deprivation of rights. At the end of December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed off on the law concerning minority rights; passing this law was one of the requirements set forth for Ukraine to join the European Union. According to the two major Hungarian representation groups in Transcarpathia, the law not only strengthens the previously codified legal restrictions on minority rights, but also introduces new ones. Máté Paczolay, Chief of Press at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, told our newspaper: the law still fails to secure the right to representation of national minorities, nor does it provide for the possibility of representation in local politics or public administration. It does not ensure the free use of national symbols, makes it difficult to support minority organizations, and makes it impossible for media portals to operate in minority languages. 

Photo: Istvan Mirkó

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Nevetségesen sajnáltatja magát a drogkereskedelem miatt börtönben tartott öltöztető, Herczeg Zoltán

Nevetségesen sajnáltatja magát a drogkereskedelem miatt börtönben tartott öltöztető, Herczeg Zoltán

origo.hu
Így nézett ki Playboy-nyusziként Kate Moss - fotók

Így nézett ki Playboy-nyusziként Kate Moss - fotók

origo.hu
Hiába a nagy visszatérés: Munkásszállón éhezik a Fekete Vonat sztárja

Hiába a nagy visszatérés: Munkásszállón éhezik a Fekete Vonat sztárja

borsonline.hu
Nagyot drágulnak szerdától az üzemanyagok

Nagyot drágulnak szerdától az üzemanyagok

vg.hu
Szabó Győző a saját lakásán kapta rajta kedvesét a szeretőjével

Szabó Győző a saját lakásán kapta rajta kedvesét a szeretőjével

ripost.hu
Kiderült, ki örökli Elvis lányának legendás kastélyát

Kiderült, ki örökli Elvis lányának legendás kastélyát

vg.hu
Kitört a botrány: Zámbó Krisztián hazugnak nevezte Delhusa Gjont

Kitört a botrány: Zámbó Krisztián hazugnak nevezte Delhusa Gjont

origo.hu
Buon Appetito! 7 isteni isteni olasz étel az itáliai konyha kedvelőinek

Buon Appetito! 7 isteni isteni olasz étel az itáliai konyha kedvelőinek

mindmegette.hu
Ezért is letaglózó a portugálok elleni vereség

Ezért is letaglózó a portugálok elleni vereség

magyarnemzet.hu
Tízből kilenc magyar D-vitamin-hiányban szenved (x)

Tízből kilenc magyar D-vitamin-hiányban szenved (x)

origo.hu
Az uniós vezérkar öngólt rúgott Erasmus-ügyben

Az uniós vezérkar öngólt rúgott Erasmus-ügyben

magyarnemzet.hu
Menstruációs zavarok: sok minden múlhat rajtad is

Menstruációs zavarok: sok minden múlhat rajtad is

life.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

The European Parliament is a loose cannon

The European Parliament is a loose cannon

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola submitted a proposal package to limit lobbying and improve transparency in the EP. Are those proposals which have been leaked enough to curb corruption?
Hungary has a strategy to win the decade

Hungary has a strategy to win the decade

Balázs Orbán outlined the strategy for Hungary to win the next decade that was determined by the Prime Minister.
Soros’ Amnesty International accused of gender discrimination

Soros’ Amnesty International accused of gender discrimination

We contacted AI Hungary as well and asked them what they think of these accusations.
Pope Francis values Hungarian government’s family policy

Pope Francis values Hungarian government’s family policy

“We feel that the Holy Father and the Holy See encourage us in this,” he added – summarized the ambassador.
France has become a doormat

France has become a doormat

In the middle of Paris, the Kurds can afford to injure fifty policemen and set fire to cars and garbage cans.
Péter Szijjártó: Investment records broken again this year

Péter Szijjártó: Investment records broken again this year

2600 billion forints, arrived to our country in the form of investments - emphasized the hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
idézőjelVélemény
Nagymihály Zoltán

Fel a hegyre, magyar! – Duray Miklós emlékére

A néhai felvidéki közíró-politikus hagyatéka ma még éppúgy nehezen felmérhető, mint amennyire a halálával az összmagyarságot ért veszteség az.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.humandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hu
Rádió
gongradio.hukarcfm.hu