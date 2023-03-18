Máté Kocsis: We have decided to support Finland’s NATO accession

„On behalf of the Fidesz parliamentary group, I can inform you that we have decided to support Finland’s accession to NATO. We will bring the parliamentary vote on this forward to 27 March, when our group will unanimously vote in favor,” wrote Máté Kocsis on his Facebook page.

The leader of the Fidesz group in the Hungarian parliament added that they will be deciding on Sweden’s case at a later date.

Máté Kocsis emphasized that

we will not accept any kind of pressure from abroad, from Hungarian left-wing politicians working under foreign orders, from NGOs or from the media, regarding the timing, the timetable and the subjects of debate in Parliament, and on what days Parliament should conduct its related votes. The more pressure is put on us to hasten a decision-making process, the more consideration it warrants.

„The Government of Hungary and the parliamentary majority is not the dollar-fuelled left, but the sovereigntist right so, please, consider this the guiding principle in the future as well,” he added.

Coverpic: Máté Kocsis, leader of the Fidesz group in the Hungarian parliament (Photo: MTI/Szilárd Koszticsák)