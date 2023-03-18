időjárás 6°C Ede , Sándor 2023. március 18.
Máté Kocsis: We have decided to support Finland’s NATO accession

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája 2 órája
Máté Kocsis: We have decided to support Finland’s NATO accession

„On behalf of the Fidesz parliamentary group, I can inform you that we have decided to support Finland’s accession to NATO. We will bring the parliamentary vote on this forward to 27 March, when our group will unanimously vote in favor,” wrote Máté Kocsis on his Facebook page. 

The leader of the Fidesz group in the Hungarian parliament added that they will be deciding on Sweden’s case at a later date.  

Máté Kocsis emphasized that 

we will not accept any kind of pressure from abroad, from Hungarian left-wing politicians working under foreign orders, from NGOs or from the media, regarding the timing, the timetable and the subjects of debate in Parliament, and on what days Parliament should conduct its related votes. The more pressure is put on us to hasten a decision-making process, the more consideration it warrants.

„The Government of Hungary and the parliamentary majority is not the dollar-fuelled left, but the sovereigntist right so, please, consider this the guiding principle in the future as well,” he added. 

Coverpic: Máté Kocsis, leader of the Fidesz group in the Hungarian parliament (Photo: MTI/Szilárd Koszticsák)

Ajánló

The majority is against campaign funds from abroad

The majority is against campaign funds from abroad

According to 57 percent of Hungarians, both political parties and all organizations participating in campaigns should be subject to stricter regulations, determined the latest poll from the Nézőpont Institute.
“Soros wrote what would happen 30 years ago”

“Soros wrote what would happen 30 years ago”

That’s how a friend of the people thinks.
"We don't want another endless war"

"We don't want another endless war"

Interview with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the war in Ukraine and the lessons learned from Afghanistan.
Szijjártó: It does not take much courage to yell at Moscow from Brussels and Washington

Szijjártó: It does not take much courage to yell at Moscow from Brussels and Washington

In the past year, leading politicians around the world have been calling for peace in the war in Ukraine, and our country was no exception.
Viktor Orbán: If the military goals are unclear, it is very easy to lose your way

Viktor Orbán: If the military goals are unclear, it is very easy to lose your way

In the Russia-Ukraine war, it is not clear on either side what the military goals are – said the Hungarian Prime Minister.
Linda and the Hammer gang

Linda and the Hammer gang

“Keep the pressure on! … Attack, attack, attack from every direction, never give the faltering organization a chance to rest, regroup, get back on their feet and rethink their strategy!”
Bayer Zsolt

A mongol sztyeppe végtelen szabadsága

Kizökkentett nyugalmamból egy nyomorult, szerencsétlen senki, aki egy vietnami származású operaénekes ruháján gúnyolódott.

