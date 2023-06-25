Has Brussels given EU states' development funds to Ukraine?

Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch told MR1's Sunday morning program that Hungary, Poland and three other member states have not received a single euro cent from the recovery fund, which raises the question of whether the funds for financing the development of member states are not reaching them because Brussels has given them to Ukraine, he said.

It would be worth asking, according to the Hungarian politician, how much money the EU has provided for the supplying of arms and loans to keep the Ukrainian state afloat, and also what other amounts under what specific headings the EU has supplied to the country since the outbreak of the war.

He noted that many people have the impression that the Brussels bureaucracy is using "the well-known methods of Hungarian budget management from the Gyurcsany era [leftist Ferenc Gyurcsany ex-PM of Hungary from 2004-2009]", namely using a plethora of tricks to conceal how much European taxpayers' money has already been given to Ukraine. It is not unreasonable to expect Brussels to send these itemized lists to member states either on a "sheet of paper torn out of a notebook" or in a table with budget headings and entries, he said.

- It is untenable that every week the EC comes up with the idea of sending an additional one, two or three billion euros in aid to Ukraine, but no one has any precise data on the exact amount of money allocated to them, Tamas Deutsch said, adding that the EU budget was adopted by the European Council and the European Parliament in December 2020, when there was no war in Ukraine, so the need for aid arose in the two-year period following that.

He says there are grounds to suspect that the billions given to Ukraine were originally earmarked for other budgetary purposes and came from the authorized or unauthorized reallocation of funding for EU programs.