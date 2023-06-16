időjárás 26°C Jusztin 2023. június 16.
Hír TV
Jusztin
2023. június 16.
Relocation of migrants between member states has repeatedly failed

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Relocation of migrants between member states has repeatedly failed

This is not the first time for the European Union to seek a way to relocate migrants between member states. Prior to the migration and asylum pact, Brussels had already made four such attempts, Arpad Parducz, a junior researcher at the Migration Research Institute, pointed out in his  analysis. The 2015 migration crisis led to a political turnaround in Europe, with member states largely taking divergent positions.

The massive flow of new arrivals and the Dublin regime have created challenges that the migration systems of the countries in southern Europe were unable to meet. In response to these challenges, the European Commission designed a quota scheme to partially relieve the burden on Italy and Greece,

the researcher recalled one of the biggest challenges facing the European Union eight years ago.

He added that the European Commission sought to relocate 160 thousand asylum seekers and irregular migrants by September 2017, but the plans fell through. In the first two years, just over 20 thousand people were relocated to another member state, with the figure rising to 34,700 today.

Hungary and Slovakia challenged the draft quota scheme in court, but the Court of Justice of the European Union rejected the case. 

In Arpad Parducz's analysis, the issue of irregular migrants rescued from the sea justified the next relocation attempt. Primarily Italy and Malta pressed for a solution. Although the public saw a lack of support for the implementation of the project, a solution was eventually found though the voluntary commitment made by France and Germany in the Malta declaration. Following the agreement, around three thousand people were relocated from Italy and Malta to other European countries, but in 2020, Greece also requested help in tackling migration issues.

As part of a 35-million-euro project, five thousand people were moved to volunteering countries by October 2022,

the researcher recalled how Brussels supported Athens.

On 21 June 2022, the Declaration on Solidarity was adopted, which provided for the possibility of introducing a voluntary solidarity mechanism. The mechanism is intended "to provide a concrete response to the migratory difficulties of the Mediterranean member states," the researcher at Migration Research Institute quoted details of the agreement.

However, six member states, including Hungary, refused to sign the declaration.

"All in all, the relocation attempts made so far have been rather moderately successful due to divergent political positions," Arpad Parducz summarised the outcome.

Cover photo: Escorted by police, migrants walk on the Belgrade-Zagreb motorway near Pecinci, 50 kilometres from Serbia's capital, on 12 November 2016 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Koca Sulejmanovic)

Ajánló

PM Orban: I'm considered a black sheep in Europe

PM Orban: I'm considered a black sheep in Europe

Hungary's prime minister also revealed how he became friends with Silvio Berlusconi.
Center for Fundamental Rights: An illegal migrant in the EU is worth over a hundred times more than a refugee from Ukraine

Center for Fundamental Rights: An illegal migrant in the EU is worth over a hundred times more than a refugee from Ukraine

Brussels contributes mere two hundred euros to hosting a Ukrainian war refugee.
Poland's ruling party to put migrant quota to referendum

Poland's ruling party to put migrant quota to referendum

Poland has already admitted millions of refugees, with many of them remaining in the country for good.
PM Orban: The war situation is more severe than ever

PM Orban: The war situation is more severe than ever

In a bid to counteract the bad decisions in Brussels, the government has prepared an action plan for economic protection, which will be presented next week.
Ukraine's fighting Russia with a weapon arsenal from thirty countries

Ukraine's fighting Russia with a weapon arsenal from thirty countries

Kiev receives immense Western support in the war, with Washington providing by far the most.
Migrant relocation quota sparks fierce debate in European Parliament

Migrant relocation quota sparks fierce debate in European Parliament

Brussels has not learnt anything again from the mistakes made in the past, Kinga Gal, an MEP of Fidesz, wrote in her press release.
