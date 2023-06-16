Relocation of migrants between member states has repeatedly failed

He added that the European Commission sought to relocate 160 thousand asylum seekers and irregular migrants by September 2017, but the plans fell through. In the first two years, just over 20 thousand people were relocated to another member state, with the figure rising to 34,700 today.

Hungary and Slovakia challenged the draft quota scheme in court, but the Court of Justice of the European Union rejected the case.

In Arpad Parducz's analysis, the issue of irregular migrants rescued from the sea justified the next relocation attempt. Primarily Italy and Malta pressed for a solution. Although the public saw a lack of support for the implementation of the project, a solution was eventually found though the voluntary commitment made by France and Germany in the Malta declaration. Following the agreement, around three thousand people were relocated from Italy and Malta to other European countries, but in 2020, Greece also requested help in tackling migration issues.

As part of a 35-million-euro project, five thousand people were moved to volunteering countries by October 2022,

the researcher recalled how Brussels supported Athens.