Brutal: Migrant pushes elderly woman to her death on train tracks

Police arrested a Guinean migrant in France for allegedly pushing an elderly woman to her death on train tracks, V4NA reported.

The 40-year-old suspect named Mamadou B. said he wanted to kill children and the elderly because they were “easy prey”. This is why he singled out his Algerian victim at the RER B Cite Universitaire station in the 14th district of the capital, who died shortly after being struck by a train.

The man then fled the scene and was arrested later for shoplifting inside a supermarket. Although he admitted to committing the crime, authorities also used surveillance footage to confirm that he was the individual who attacked the woman at the railway station.

The Guinean migrant was also accused of a similar crime 12 years ago. Back then, the court dropped the charges against him, and he also got away with a rather lenient sentence recently, as he was transferred to a psychiatric ward.

V4NA noted that this kind of murder is common practice among migrants in Europe. Recently, a 27-year-old Syrian man pushed a young girl onto the tracks at a train station in Markischer Kreis, in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia. The 16-year-old teenager was ambushed by the migrant. Police confirmed the attack on the young woman.

According to their report, she was getting off a regional high-speed train to Dortmund, when the migrant suddenly pushed her onto the tracks. Witnesses said that the attacker first jumped after the young woman, then pinned her to the rails for a while, climbed back onto the platform and got back on the train, as if nothing had happened.

Passengers rushed to the aid of the assaulted girl and managed to lock the migrant inside a compartment until police arrived. Initially, authorities refused to give any information to the press about the nationality of the attacker but, under pressure from the media, they admitted the next day that he was a Syrian man. However, the question as to whether the migrant has had run-ins with the law before remains unanswered.

The attacked girl explained that she and her attacker did not know each other, which means the 16-year-old victim was a random choice for the violent migrant.

The Syrian man is facing psychiatric treatment instead of prison because police say he was not accountable at the time of the attack.

In 2017, a group of Syrian and Libyan youths attacked two people at the Kreuzberg train station in the German capital and pushed one of them onto the tracks. The 26-year-old man managed to climb back onto the platform, averting the incoming train. Also in 2017, a 16-year-old Moroccan migrant robbed a 34-year-old woman and pushed her onto the train tracks. The assailant had previously been in police custody for assault. A few months later, a Moroccan and a Libyan asylum seeker pushed a father onto the rails and prevented him from getting up and back onto the platform. The man owes his life to the train driver’s swift reaction and emergency brakes, as he managed to stop the train a few metres away, avoiding the tragedy.

But there have also been fatal attacks. In 2019, a gang of migrants pushed three German youths in front of a train, two of whom did not survive the tragedy. Then, in Voerde, a 28-year-old man from Kosovo pushed a 34-year-old woman in front of a train passing through the station, with no chance of survival. The perpetrator with an extensive criminal record for violence was already known to the authorities.

V4NA's article emphasizes that instead of deportation, sending criminal migrants to mental asylum citing a need for psychiatric treatment is also common practice in Western Europe. If lawyers can can prove that mental illness was a factor in an aggressive radical offender’s crime, then the original sentence can be significantly reduced. This means that many migrants do not have to be deported, and authorities are also able to calm, or soften the public outrage.

There have been a number of attacks and murders in the West committed by radical Islamists who later used mental illness to cover up their crimes.

This is how the 31-year-old migrant who stabbed five people to death on a regional train near Aachen, Germany, has managed to avoid a severe punishment. It was only by luck that one of the passengers and an off-duty policeman succeeded in disarming the Iraqi migrant. Authorities used the same method to prevent a young Somali man – who stabbed three women to death in a shopping mall in Wurzburg in the summer of 2021 – from receiving a severe sentence. Although witnesses testified that the murderous migrant kept praising Allah during his attack, prosecutors said this was not enough evidence that the migrant had a religious motive.

France is outdoing its neighbor in whitewashing Muslim radicals.

n 2017, a Muslim man murdered a 66-year-old director of an Orthodox Jewish nursery. The victim, Sarah Halim, was woken from her sleep when the attacker broke into her 3rd-floor apartment in the middle of the night. She was violently beaten, while her assailant kept crying Allah-u Akbar, then dragged her to the window and threw her out, while she was begging for her life.

Authorities have repeatedly noted that the Muslim attacker may have been suffering from a so-called “psychotic disorder” as a result of smoking, and they have placed him under specialist treatment. The incident has sparked a huge wave of protests in France.

Mohamed Salmene Lahouaiej-Bouhlel plowed his truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice back in 2016. The attack claimed 86 lives and injured hundreds more. After the incident, his family and the media have argued that the man was mentally ill. The NBC television network claimed that the Nice attacker was not a jihadist, even though the Islamic State terrorist organisation had claimed responsibility for the mass murder.

Cover photo: A migrant smokes a cigarette in Athens' Victoria Square on 12 March 2016 (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)