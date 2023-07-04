"As long as Hungary has a national government, we will not allow the country to be dragged into war," Alexandra Szentkiralyi emphasized on Facebook.

In her post, the government spokeswoman said:

"We call for peace, we urge an immediate ceasefire, and in the meantime we will do our utmost to protect the country, Hungarian families, jobs, reduced utility prices and pensioners even in times of war."

In the video attached to her post, Alexandra Szentkiralyi says that the supporters of war press for more sanctions and more weapons, and demand more money even from us. She stressed that the war has been raging for nearly 500 days and its end is not in sight. "Every day of war means more deaths, more tragedy, more pain and more loss. More than ten million people have fled the war and hundreds of thousands of homes have been destroyed. The war is causing ever more damage not only to the warring countries, but also to Europe and to us. This war is in the financial and political interests of many," she said.

The spokeswoman stressed that the pro-war voices are getting louder in attacking Hungary, and they want to drag us into the war. “They even go so far as to finance the Hungarian Left from abroad, so that they can put pressure on Hungary with their help. Despite our protests Brussels has first rocked the European economy by imposing damaging sanctions and has caused brutal energy price rises for European families and businesses. After that, they decided to send more weapons to Ukraine, which weapons are even more destructive and will obviously take even more lives. And now it has come to light that Brussels has also spent European money on Ukraine, pushing the EU to the brink of bankruptcy, and is now demanding even more money from the member states.

Meanwhile, Hungary has still not received the funds it is entitled to, and instead we are being attacked because of our pro-peace stance.

As long as we have a national government in Hungary, we will not allow ourselves to be dragged into war. We are calling for peace and an immediate ceasefire, and in the meantime we will do everything to protect the country, Hungarian families, jobs, utility price cuts and pensioners in this time of war.

