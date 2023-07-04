időjárás 23°C Ulrik 2023. július 4.
2023. július 4.
Government Spox: We'll protect the country, Hungarian families, jobs, utility price cuts and pensioners

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája 2 órája
Government Spox: We'll protect the country, Hungarian families, jobs, utility price cuts and pensioners

"As long as Hungary has a national government, we will not allow the country to be dragged into war," Alexandra Szentkiralyi  emphasized on Facebook.

In her post, the government spokeswoman said:

"We call for peace, we urge an immediate ceasefire, and in the meantime we will do our utmost to protect the country, Hungarian families, jobs, reduced utility prices and pensioners even in times of war."

In the video attached to her post, Alexandra Szentkiralyi says that the supporters of war press for more sanctions and more weapons, and demand more money even from us. She stressed that the war has been raging for nearly 500 days and its end is not in sight. "Every day of war means more deaths, more tragedy, more pain and more loss. More than ten million people have fled the war and hundreds of thousands of homes have been destroyed. The war is causing ever more damage not only to the warring countries, but also to Europe and to us. This war is in the financial and political interests of many," she said.

The spokeswoman stressed that the pro-war voices are getting louder in attacking Hungary, and they want to drag us into the war. “They even go so far as to finance the Hungarian Left from abroad, so that they can put pressure on Hungary with their help. Despite our protests Brussels has first rocked the European economy by imposing damaging sanctions and has caused brutal energy price rises for European families and businesses. After that, they decided to send more weapons to Ukraine, which weapons are even more destructive and will obviously take even more lives. And now it has come to light that Brussels has also spent European money on Ukraine, pushing the EU to the brink of bankruptcy, and is now demanding even more money from the member states. 

Meanwhile, Hungary has still not received the funds it is entitled to, and instead we are being attacked because of our pro-peace stance.

As long as we have a national government in Hungary, we will not allow ourselves to be dragged into war. We are calling for peace and an immediate ceasefire, and in the meantime we will do everything to protect the country, Hungarian families, jobs, utility price cuts and pensioners in this time of war.

Cover photo: Alexandra Szentkiralyi (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)

 

Ajánló

Mob on barricades

Mob on barricades

France is a textbook case of what we do not want in Hungary: mass immigration, no-go zones, riots and a state that is crumbling underneath all these.
Good luck to the authorities! - Hungary's FM sends message re French riots + video

Good luck to the authorities! - Hungary's FM sends message re French riots + video

Recent events bear testament to the consequences of the EU's failed migration policy, Hungary's minister of trade and foreign affairs has said.
The horse's head

The horse's head

Some serious-looking men would unleash a small army, enough to fill a town, on Hungary, and we are to believe that they are good, just because they say so.
Europe is in flames

Europe is in flames

Hungary, together with Poland, has assumed a decisively negative viewpoint.
Corruption pervades everything, Ukrainian Employers' Association says

Corruption pervades everything, Ukrainian Employers' Association says

The issue of systemic corruption in Ukraine was highlighted even by the European Commission in 2021.
Former Italian paradise-turned migrant camp now engulfed in crime and grisly filth

Former Italian paradise-turned migrant camp now engulfed in crime and grisly filth

The Italian island of Lampedusa has witnessed an unprecedented influx of migrants.
idézőjelVélemény
Bánó Attila

A műkedvelők fantáziáját is megmozgatta a 907-es pozsonyi csata

A nagy magyar győzelem után már nem lehetett kétséges, hogy a Kárpát-medencében egy szívós nép vert gyökeret.

