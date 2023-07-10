PM Orban talks with Uzbek President

According to Hungarian PM Orban,

the success of the elections is a clear sign that the Uzbek people are committed to the stability and reforms established by President Mirziyoyev.

Hungary's premier said his government will continue to work towards the further development of political and economic relations between Hungary and Uzbekistan.

Mr Orban and Mr Mirziyoyev were pleased to note that a number of Hungarian companies have already established a significant presence in the Uzbek market, for example in the banking sector, communications and trade.

As Magyar Nemzet has highlighted in a previous article, Uzbekistan's Central Election Commission declared Sunday's snap presidential elections valid on Monday. In line with general expectations, incumbent head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev has managed to secure victory. The election was called after a referendum earlier this year approved a constitutional amendment to raise the head of state's mandate from five to seven years.

In recent years, the 65-year-old president has has opened his country of 35 million to foreign trade and investment, while easing restrictions on religious and political freedoms.

The chart published by Hungary's state news agency (MTI) shows the evolution of Hungarian-Uzbek trade.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban and Uzbek PresidentShavkat Mirziyoyev (Photo: Prime Minister's/Vivien Cher Benko)