PM Orban in talks with leader of Tatarstan

On Saturday evening, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held bilateral talks with the head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Bertalan Havasi, deputy state secretary heading the PM's Press Office told Hungarian state news agency MTI.

At the meeting the parties agreed that drawing on the results achieved jointly so far, they were ready to continue cooperation in other potential fields, such as agriculture.

Despite the sanctions and political difficulties, Hungarian businesses present in Russia are seeking opportunities to expand their activities,

the parties agreed at the meeting.

PM Orban said that Hungary is also making efforts to preserve existing cooperation in the fields of culture, science and higher education; as part of the Stipendium Hungaricum programme, Hungary will continue to welcome students from Tatarstan who wish to pursue their studies in Hungary.

Reporting on the talks on his social media account, Peter Szijjarto wrote: "Sanctions undoubtedly make East-West economic cooperation more difficult. At the same time, there are areas where we can still work together, such as agriculture and food." The minister of foreign affairs and trade highlighted:

Hungary has traditionally been successful in these areas, so in Russia and in Tatarstan in particular, we will not give up this cooperation and will continue to further strengthen it.

