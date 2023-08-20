időjárás 33°C István 2023. augusztus 20.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 33°C
István
2023. augusztus 20.
magyar

PM Orban in talks with leader of Tatarstan

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
PM Orban in talks with leader of Tatarstan

On Saturday evening, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held bilateral talks with the head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Bertalan Havasi, deputy state secretary heading the PM's Press Office told Hungarian state news agency MTI. 

At the meeting the parties agreed that drawing on the results achieved jointly so far, they were ready to continue cooperation in other potential fields, such as agriculture.

Despite the sanctions and political difficulties, Hungarian businesses present in Russia are seeking opportunities to expand their activities,

 the parties agreed at the meeting.

PM Orban said that Hungary is also making efforts to preserve existing cooperation in the fields of culture, science and higher education; as part of the Stipendium Hungaricum programme, Hungary will continue to welcome students from Tatarstan who wish to pursue their studies in Hungary. 

Reporting on the talks on his social media account, Peter Szijjarto wrote: "Sanctions undoubtedly make East-West economic cooperation more difficult. At the same time, there are areas where we can still work together, such as agriculture and food." The minister of foreign affairs and trade highlighted:

Hungary has traditionally been successful in these areas, so in Russia and in Tatarstan in particular, we will not give up this cooperation and will continue to further strengthen it.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban held talks with Tatarstan's leader (Photo: PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Lenyűgöző látvánnyal zárul Magyarország születésnapja: Európa legnagyobb tűzijátéka lesz Budapesten

Lenyűgöző látvánnyal zárul Magyarország születésnapja: Európa legnagyobb tűzijátéka lesz Budapesten

origo.hu
Tóth Gabi a koncertjéről üzent a válása bejelentése után

Tóth Gabi a koncertjéről üzent a válása bejelentése után

origo.hu
Főzés közben jelentkezhet először az agyvérzés első tünete

Főzés közben jelentkezhet először az agyvérzés első tünete

life.hu
„Nem tartom a nacionalista ünnepeket” – így húzd le augusztus 20-át a kispolgári nihilbe! (VIDEÓ)

„Nem tartom a nacionalista ünnepeket” – így húzd le augusztus 20-át a kispolgári nihilbe! (VIDEÓ)

mandiner.hu
Tragédia az agárdi vasútállomáson: Barátnőjéhez indult a kerekesszékben elgázolt Tibor

Tragédia az agárdi vasútállomáson: Barátnőjéhez indult a kerekesszékben elgázolt Tibor

ripost.hu
Ünnepi programok várják az érdeklődőket az egész országban

Ünnepi programok várják az érdeklődőket az egész országban

hirtv.hu
Így nézett ki koszorúslányként Tóth Vera esküvőjén Tóth Gabi kislánya

Így nézett ki koszorúslányként Tóth Vera esküvőjén Tóth Gabi kislánya

origo.hu
Vasárnapi sportműsor: Halász Bence döntője, pályán a Barca és a Juve

Vasárnapi sportműsor: Halász Bence döntője, pályán a Barca és a Juve

nemzetisport.hu
Karácsony így üldögélt rosszkedvűen az atlétikai vb megnyitóján!

Karácsony így üldögélt rosszkedvűen az atlétikai vb megnyitóján!

magyarnemzet.hu
„Leírhatatlan érzés volt” – így robbantották fel az ukránok a Krími hídat

„Leírhatatlan érzés volt” – így robbantották fel az ukránok a Krími hídat

magyarnemzet.hu
Szoboszlai 11-est harcolt ki, Szalah kihagyta, de ismételhetett

Szoboszlai 11-est harcolt ki, Szalah kihagyta, de ismételhetett

magyarnemzet.hu
Klopp: Szoboszlai bizonyította, mennyire, mennyire jó játékos

Klopp: Szoboszlai bizonyította, mennyire, mennyire jó játékos

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

PM Orban: Many happy returns to you, Hungary!

PM Orban: Many happy returns to you, Hungary!

Hungarians are born with a mission, Hungary's prime minister said.
Talks between PM Orban and Turkmen president focus on energy security issues

Talks between PM Orban and Turkmen president focus on energy security issues

The parties are working on a cooperation agreement, with an essential element aiming to make Hungary one of the destinations for Turkmenistan's future gas exports.
Meloni has misled right-wing voters

Meloni has misled right-wing voters

If a popular, right-wing politician hides her true face in order to gain power, we cannot rule out the possibility that she has been successfully approached by globalist-liberal forces.
Member of anti-Hungarian Ukrainian Baloha-clan commits brutal murder

Member of anti-Hungarian Ukrainian Baloha-clan commits brutal murder

Viktor Baloha's nephew may face up to three to five years in prison.
Dismantling of Christianity and a false religion emerging in its place

Dismantling of Christianity and a false religion emerging in its place

Aspirations that envision a Europe without God will inevitably destroy it, leaders of the Saint Stephen Institute point out.
FM Szijjarto: Paks II project enters phase two

FM Szijjarto: Paks II project enters phase two

Amending the contracts became necessary due to changed circumstances.
idézőjelVélemény
Ambrus-Jobbágyi Zsófia

Csak kérdés kérdése

Ilyen mélyre még Demszkyék sem süllyedtek, mint Karácsonyék parkolóőrei.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu