Talks between PM Orban and Turkmen president focus on energy security issues

At the meeting, it was stated that there are still untapped opportunities in bilateral relations for cooperation in the fields of health, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food, water, education and culture. On the occasion of Hungary's national holiday, Turkmenistan's president congratulated Hungary and wished the Hungarian people much happiness.

On his Facebook page, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto wrote:

Turkmenistan is able to provide the solution to Europe's natural gas supply in the future, as this Central Asian country has one of the world's largest natural gas reserves. We have reached a political agreement to make Hungary one of the destinations for future Turkmen gas exports to Europe

"Turkmenistan is also part of the large international camp of those who want peace, and this is regularly voiced by the country, calling for the development of the Global Security Strategy at the UN. We support this because we support any initiative that brings us closer to peace," FM Szijjarto added.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow (left) at the Carmelite monastery on 20 August 2023 (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)