Liberal US administration working on destroying Hungarian relations, says PM's political director

Hungary does not adhere to ideologies because it is interested in maintaining relations rather than destroying them, said Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's political director, in his keynote speech at the opening of the second day of the 3rd Danube Geopolitical Summit, organized by the Danube Institute in Budapest.
Analyzing the geopolitical situation in the world, Mr Orban said that the experience of recent years shows that the economic performance of the West, its influence on the international institutional system and its neoliberal economic-political model are all in decline, while some of the countries outside the West have already surpassed it in economic performance, technological competition and the possession of raw materials.
Sensing this, the West decided to apply a new strategy for asserting its interests by starting to categorize individual countries as "good" or "bad", without caring that the herding of the "good" ones into sub-alliances and the efforts to ostracize the 'bad' reduces the strength of the entire community, and can also lead to internal tensions and conflicts,
he noted.
Under such conditions, according to the PM's political director, Hungary has three important goals: analyzing and adapting to the changing geopolitical and economic situation, achieving an end to the war in Ukraine by any means possible and as quickly as possible, because its continuation will only have negative economic, political and cultural consequences, and staying out of the war despite all the pressure. Balazs Orban is confident that the Hungarian government has the support of the population in this endeavor, because the people want to live in peace and freedom.