időjárás 32°C Kornél 2023. szeptember 13.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 32°C
Kornél
2023. szeptember 13.
magyar

The Taliban want money from Germany

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
3 órája
The Taliban want money from Germany

Afghanistan's migration minister has announced that he will use force, if necessary, to force governments to deport and send home their Afghan asylum seekers, the international V4NA news agency writes.

In the meantime, the Taliban are threatening to launch legal proceedings, including one against Germany, for perceived damages. 

"As an Islamic Emirate, we have set ourselves the goal of improving the living and working conditions of our citizens, so that we attract well-qualified migrants to return and enrich our country",

Khalil Haqqani said. At one point during the interview, however, Mr Haggani shifted to a more urgent tone and seemed to want to put pressure on the German federal government to speed up the deportation of Afghan asylum seekers.

Afghanistan wants financial compensation from Berlin, he said, adding that 

we will bring not just Germany, but all the states of the international coalition before an international tribunal to be held accountable for the war. We want to force them to pay compensation and help repatriate our refugees. Germans have a moral and legal obligation to support the Taliban government.

 

Cover photo: Afghan men waving the flags of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Kandahar on August 15, 2023, on the second anniversary of the Taliban takeover (Photo: MTI/EPA)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

A kukoricásba menekült a rendőrök elől egy siófoki férfi

A kukoricásba menekült a rendőrök elől egy siófoki férfi

origo.hu
Szorcsik Viki elmondta, hogy szedte fel Kulcsár Edina volt férjét

Szorcsik Viki elmondta, hogy szedte fel Kulcsár Edina volt férjét

origo.hu
Így készül a kora ősz legfinomabb desszertje, a körtés-pudingos pite

Így készül a kora ősz legfinomabb desszertje, a körtés-pudingos pite

mindmegette.hu
Vasárnap.hu: A PDSZ elnöke egy szélsőbaloldali politikai aktivista

Vasárnap.hu: A PDSZ elnöke egy szélsőbaloldali politikai aktivista

hirtv.hu
Szívszaggató sorok: megsínyli Király Viktor felesége a válást

Szívszaggató sorok: megsínyli Király Viktor felesége a válást

ripost.hu
Jó reggelt Kelet-Grúziából, hazátlanok!

Jó reggelt Kelet-Grúziából, hazátlanok!

mandiner.hu
Krausz Gábor nem áll le, Tóth Gabi minden lépését figyeli

Krausz Gábor nem áll le, Tóth Gabi minden lépését figyeli

origo.hu
Videó: rossz rövidítés – barátnője hibája miatt lett kopasz Piros Zsombor

Videó: rossz rövidítés – barátnője hibája miatt lett kopasz Piros Zsombor

nemzetisport.hu
Így segíthetünk egy depressziós barátnak, családtagnak(x)

Így segíthetünk egy depressziós barátnak, családtagnak(x)

life.hu
A folyadékpótlásról nemcsak nyáron kell gondoskodni, hanem az év minden időszakában. (X)

A folyadékpótlásról nemcsak nyáron kell gondoskodni, hanem az év minden időszakában. (X)

agrokep.vg.hu
TOP10 felfedeznivaló Máltán(x)

TOP10 felfedeznivaló Máltán(x)

travelo.hu
Értékes ajándékokat nyerhetnek a hobbi-lakberendezők(x)

Értékes ajándékokat nyerhetnek a hobbi-lakberendezők(x)

lakaskultura.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Talks between right-wing forces kick off in Europe

Talks between right-wing forces kick off in Europe

In the run-up to next year's European Parliament elections, meetings between the right-wing parties are becoming increasingly frequent.
Vladimir Putin: Deploying Soviet tanks to Hungary in 1956 was a mistake

Vladimir Putin: Deploying Soviet tanks to Hungary in 1956 was a mistake

The Russian president says the United States is making the same mistakes as the Soviet Union did back then.
Ordinary traitors

Ordinary traitors

Of course, there is no network, no scheme by Soros has ever existed, and the United States has no intention of meddling in the domestic affairs of its allies.
Human smuggling soars in northern Hungary, mayor warns against migrants

Human smuggling soars in northern Hungary, mayor warns against migrants

"If necessary, if anyone feels threatened, call the emergency number," the local mayor said.
Russia's economy is at pre-war levels in nearly all sectors, as sanctions fail

Russia's economy is at pre-war levels in nearly all sectors, as sanctions fail

The tactic of isolation hasn't worked as Moscow has easily re-engaged in world trade, a recent report shows.
Fidesz sets out goal for 2024

Fidesz sets out goal for 2024

The ruling party's goal is for wage growth to be higher than inflation next year.
idézőjelVélemény
Bayer Zsolt

Üzenet a svédeknek

Ameddig ezt az aljas filmet használják „tananyagnak” a svéd iskolákban, addig ne is álmodjanak a NATO-tagságról.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu