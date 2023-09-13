The Taliban want money from Germany

Afghanistan's migration minister has announced that he will use force, if necessary, to force governments to deport and send home their Afghan asylum seekers, the international V4NA news agency writes.

In the meantime, the Taliban are threatening to launch legal proceedings, including one against Germany, for perceived damages.

"As an Islamic Emirate, we have set ourselves the goal of improving the living and working conditions of our citizens, so that we attract well-qualified migrants to return and enrich our country",

Khalil Haqqani said. At one point during the interview, however, Mr Haggani shifted to a more urgent tone and seemed to want to put pressure on the German federal government to speed up the deportation of Afghan asylum seekers.

Afghanistan wants financial compensation from Berlin, he said, adding that